Jason J. Dorsette to leave OSU, head to LBCC as diversity exec

Jason J. Dorsette has been named Linn-Benton Community College’s new executive director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Dorsette, who currently serves as the associate director of the Educational Opportunities Program at Oregon State University, will begin his new position on Jan. 10.

He has held multiple positions in the Office of Diversity and Cultural Engagement at OSU, and has spent time working with community college students of color transferring into the university. He also serves as a faculty member in OSU’s transfer student transition course and teaches African American Studies for undergraduates.

He began his higher education path at a two-year college in North Carolina as a first-generation college student. He received his bachelor of arts degree in history and middle grade education, and master’s in public policy and administration from North Carolina Central University. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in OSU’s Educational Policy and Equity program.

Dorsette currently serves as the local president of the Corvallis-Albany NAACP branch, and holds positions for the Willamette Valley Regional Racial Equity Group and the Imagine Corvallis Action Network.

“I look forward to working alongside President Avery, other college leaders, our distinguished faculty, staff, and students, to ensure that we are doing everything that we can to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, valued, and appreciated at LBCC,” Dorsette said in statement.

“I am confident that we will continue to make LBCC a destination college where ‘dreamers develop’ and everyone has the opportunity to thrive and manifest their dreams and aspirations.”

Editor's Note: Jason J. Dorsette's name was spelled incorrectly in the original story published Nov. 20.

