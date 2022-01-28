Jamie McLeod-Skinner, running in U.S. 5th, makes campaign stop in Albany

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Kurt Schrader in Oregon’s newly redrawn 5th Congressional District, will be in Linn and Benton counties on Saturday, Jan. 29, for a series of meetings and events.

She will hold a public meet-and-greet with local residents from 9 to 11 a.m. at Little Wuesten Café, 115 Ellsworth St. SW in Albany.

McLeod-Skinner is an attorney, emergency recovery specialist, and small business owner. She sits on the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board and is an elected member of the Jefferson County Education Service District Board. Last year, she led wildfire recovery in Talent, which lost one-third of its homes and businesses to a devastating wildfire, securing millions of dollars in aid and housing.