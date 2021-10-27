Jamie McLeod-Skinner files to run for 5th Congressional District

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat from Crooked River Ranch, has filed to run for Congress against incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby.
McLeod-Skinner, who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and Oregon Secretary of State in 2020, filed a "statement of candidacy" on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.
The filing also created a "Jamie For Oregon" political action committee to raise and spend funds for a 2022 campaign for the 5th district seat.
McLeod-Skinner's filing is the first open salvo in a bid by progressives to unseat Schrader, who has opposed legislation to control prescription drug prices and other policies supported by President Joe Biden and most Democrats in Congress.
McLeod-Skinner said Tuesday that she had no comment, but that there would be more information coming out later this week. In a comment on Oct. 11, McLeod-Skinner said "I haven't made a final decision, but I'm very seriously considering it."
She faces what she says is a small obstacle: the northern end of the district line is just south of her ranch outside Terrebonne, in the portion of Crooked River Ranch that lies within Jefferson County.
The Constitution allows for non-residents of the district to run for congressional seats, but most who do so move to the district either during or after the campaign.
McLeod-Skinner said being less than two miles outside of the border was a mapmaker's aberration that she hopes can be fixed prior to the election, but that she will deal with if a change is not made.
"People in Deschutes County know me very well," she said. "I won the county when I ran before."
Oregon received a sixth congressional seat because of population growth in the past decade, as shown by the 2020 U.S. Census. The Legislature approved new congressional and legislative district maps to go into effect beginning with the 2022 election.
Schrader is the official incumbent of the 5th district, but one with extremely different boundaries than the area he represents today. The new district will run from the Woodstock neighborhood of Portland, through parts of Linn, Clackamas, and Marion Counties. It then crosses the Cascades at the Santiam Pass and scoops up portions of northwestern Deschutes County, including Bend, parts of Redmond, and parts of Sunriver, before dead-ending near Waldo Lake.
The district has a population of 706,209. Democrats who drew the district lines say it is contiguous via U.S. Highway 20. During debate in the legislature, Republicans said the maps were drawn in a way that the only connection within the 5th district was a political desire to link increasingly Democratic northern Deschutes County with other Democratic areas across the mountain range. Bend and Redmond are both currently in the 2nd U.S. Congressional District represented by the lone GOP member of Oregon's delegation, freshman U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario.
Republicans led by former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno of Redmond filed a lawsuit claiming the maps unfairly gave Democrats an overwhelming chance to win five of the six districts. A special panel of five retired judges will begin hearing arguments over the lawsuit on Wednesday in Salem. They can recommend that the Oregon Supreme Court accept the new maps or that the court should require a revision.
Schrader has said through a spokeswoman only that he planned to run for Congress and that his home was in the 5th district. But the U.S. Constitution does not require House members to be residents of their districts, just of the state. That gives Schrader the option of seeking the new 6th U.S. Congressional District seat, which is adjacent to his hometown of Canby and includes much of his current district.
If the maps are upheld in court, the 2022 race for the 5th district already has a Republican filed to run, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. While critical of the new district, former state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, has also said she is looking at the race. With a plethora of possible candidates on both sides of the Cascades, the race could be crowded and expensive.