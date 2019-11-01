There is no reason to believe that any member of the Benton County Jail staff was culpable in the death of an inmate at the facility last year, a state Department of Justice inquiry has concluded.
Specifically, the department found no evidence to support prosecution of any jail employees for criminally negligent homicide, criminal mistreatment or official misconduct.
The department outlined its findings in a letter sent Friday to Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson, who requested the investigation in June.
Alyssa Marie Sund, 41, was found dead in her cell shortly after noon on Dec. 23. She and her husband, Emery Celano Sund, had been arrested on the evening of Dec. 19 after the couple had been reported squatting in a North Albany home that the owner had put up for sale.
The DOJ reviewed the findings of an independent investigation conducted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at the request of Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson. The agency reviewed witness statements from jail staff, surveillance video, jail records, interviews with Sund’s mother and husband, interviews with other inmates and photos of the scene.
According to the DOJ letter, Alyssa Sund had a history of drug abuse and many health issues. Her husband reported that she was a daily user of heroin and methamphetamine. An autopsy determined that her death was accidental and was caused by acute methamphetamine toxicity.
The letter states that Sund was examined by a jail nurse at intake and requested several medications the jail could not provide, including antidepressants and narcotic pain relievers to treat anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia. The jail provided her with an albuterol inhaler and ibuprofen.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the next few days, the letter states, Sund vomited several times. Both her husband and the jail staff believed she was going through heroin withdrawal. To treat her symptoms, the jail staff gave her Gatorade and Pepto-Bismol. According to the letter, tyhe state medical examiner found the vomiting caused some dehydration, but not enough to be a contributing factor in Sund’s death.
The DOJ investigation found no evidence to suggest anyone took any action that caused Sund’s death or that the jail staff failed to follow standard protocol in providing treatment.
“While Ms. Sund reported feeling uncomfortable due to fibromyalgia, anxiety, and vomiting, she did not report or disclose any other symptoms to indicate she was having any additional medical issues,” the letter states.
“At no time did Ms. Sund request to see a doctor or complain of any ailments that would have alerted jail staff to seek further medical treatment of Ms. Sund.”
Haroldson said he was satisfied with the inquiries into the matter.
“I have strong confidence in both the independent investigation and the findings of the Attorney General’s Office,” he said. “It’s important in such matters that we have an objective review of these incidents – it’s important for community confidence, and it’s important that we’re gathering all the relevant data to make an informed decision.”