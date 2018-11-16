Jackson Street Youth Services is holding a two-night Skatepark After Dark on Friday and Saturday this week to raise awareness of youth homelessness and provide resources to young people in need.
The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, Nov. 16, at the Albany Skatepark on Pine Street and Seventh Avenue; and tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Corvallis Skatepark, Second Street and B Avenue.
Both events will start with a vigil, open to the public. Community residents are asked to join in standing in solidarity with those affected by youth homelessness.
A free resource fair for youth ages 10-24 will follow, from 7:30-9 p.m., and will provide access to a free hot meal, new socks, dental hygiene kits and snacks.
According to a study conducted by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, one in 30 adolescent minors between ages 13 to 17 face some form of homelessness in a year. This may include couchsurfing, or sleeping on the streets or in cars or shelters.
Jackson Street's mission is to help reunite families and connect youth with resources they need for a resilient future.
Skatepark After Dark is being organized as part of November’s National Runaway Prevention Month, a national initiative sponsored by the National Runaway Safeline.