Jackson Street offers expanded late teen homeless program

In addition to the volunteer work, the First Christian Church also is donating the use of the building and paying for the utilities. Church officials also will be joining the Jackson Street board.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with FCC on this project and program expansion,” said Kendra Phillips-Neal, Jackson Street’s program director. “Their energy and passion for serving and helping to improve the life of our most vulnerable youth is contagious. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to strengthening this partnership.”

The church building has nine beds, nearly doubling Jackson Street’s capacity, which today includes 10 beds combined in Albany and Corvallis. Jackson Street is not releasing the address of the building in an effort to protect its clients’ privacy.

This is the seventh year of the Next Steps program. Craig said the program has just hit the milestone of 100 clients served.

Clients are expected to get jobs to pay the “rent,” Craig said, noting that the youth tend to find work in grocery stores, retail stores, farms or fast-food outlets. Each youth leads their own planning and goal-setting with their case manager.