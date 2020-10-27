Jackson Street closed due to fire

Jackson Street in Albany will be closed for the next few hours from Queen Avenue to 24th Avenue due to a fire, according to the Albany Police Department.

Residents should avoid the multi-block area and use another route.

The Albany Fire Department is at the scene of the fire, which was confined to one side of a duplex and quickly extinguished.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and there was smoke damage throughout the home. No one was injured, according to an AFD supervisor.

The call of the fire came in at about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

