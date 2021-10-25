Jackson-Frazier Wetland restoration project honored

Key pieces of the restoration work include removing non-native species, seeding with native plants and removing some human-made berms and ditches which affected how quickly water moved through the area.

“This is no small undertaking,” Stebbins said of the project, which began in 2018. “Tons of water moves through this site. We want to slow down the storm water flow, reduce the velocity of the water and increase the holding time here. It’s always going to be wet and soggy. And that’s a good thing."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ground on this foggy morning was firm and the pools have not yet formed, but Stebbins said “when it starts raining hard it’s going to be a lake out here. And it’s going to be a lot easier to maintain because of this project.”

Jebousek did much of the early dirty work, using a skid steer without suspension to tame the chest-high wild rose and ash saplings that were occupying a 20-acre site directly in front of a viewing platform on the wetland’s boardwalk.

“It was a bumpy ride,” he said.

Now, the area has been seeded with native plants and is forming the vernal pools necessary for wildlife habit.