It's that time again, mid-Willamette Valley: Daylight Saving Time 2022

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

The old adage “Spring forward, fall back” serves as a reminder to set clocks forward an hour before turning in Saturday night. We can look forward to daylight lasting a little later in the evenings until Nov. 6, when a return to standard time prompts us to set our clocks back an hour.

The twice-yearly time changes are also a good time to test your smoke alarms, make sure they’re working properly and replace batteries if needed. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by half. Further information on testing smoke alarms is available at redcross.org/fire.

