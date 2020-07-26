It's a wonderful loan: Federal program helps hundreds of mid-valley firms

There were other impacts as well. Less of a need for lab work, imaging and specialists.

The clinic, which had 500 employees, went through some painful cuts, Shollenbarger said: 130 furloughs plus reductions in pay and limiting of hours. Plus having to upgrade its sanitation and other practices to meet the requirements of battling the virus.

Then the loan came through in early May (Shollenbarger declined the share the amount). The clinic used Commerce Bank of Kansas City, Missouri, because Shollenbarger had a previous relationship with the company.

“It was great for us to have access to those funds and being able to bring people back to work,” he said.

The bottom line has been heading in a positive direction ever since. Shollenbarger said March was down, April showed a steep decline, May was better and June was even better than that. July is turning down a bit, but he said that’s expected in the summer months.

The clinic is not quite back at full strength in terms of employment but “a substantial part of them, the vast majority” were brought back, Shollenbarger said.

He did note that not all of the furlough employees wanted to come back because of the changed conditions in the medical field, and new hires were part of the mix.