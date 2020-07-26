It's a wonderful loan: Federal program helps hundreds of mid-valley firms

Gordon Zimmerman compares the federal Paycheck Protection Program to the classic 1946 Frank Capra movie “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
The movie features Jimmy Stewart running the Bailey Bros. Building & Loan, an enterprise that thrives on shareholders taking care of each other and recognizing their interdependency.
Zimmerman, the president and CEO of Citizens Bank in Corvallis, calls the PPP “a George Bailey moment. This is exactly what community banking is all about. We were trying to make sure people were getting paid even if they couldn’t work (because of coronavirus-fueled layoffs).
“If you keep people paid everybody wins and it’s much cheaper than unemployment and shutting down the economy.”
Zimmerman has heard the criticism. That the PPP money went to fat cats and Fortune 500 companies and Trump supporters.
“That’s not what this is about,” he said.
Zimmerman’s bank branches and their employees, who serve customers from just south of Portland to the Eugene-Springfield area, worked seven days a week for five weeks and sometimes worked all night to process the PPP loans. The loans originated with the Small Business Administration but had to be processed by local banks.
Phase 1 of the program, went rather slowly, Zimmerman said, as the SBA and the lenders mastered the forms and process. Phase II of the program has been a whirlwind for his local branches in Albany, Corvallis, Harrisburg, Lebanon and Philomath.
“100 percent of the applications were approved in two-and-a-half days,” Zimmerman said. “We made a decision, and it came from our teams who asked ‘can we work through the night.’ We literally did that. It was a crazy time, and it seems like years ago now. We’re living in such strange times.”
Citizens has issued more than 740 loans worth more than $95 million, with more than 10,500 jobs saved, Zimmerman said. And money still is available through Aug. 8.
The experience at Citizens was repeated thousands of times nationally, with the almosty 5,500 lenders approving nearly 5 million loans worth more than $500 billion, according to the SBA, which received the funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), signed into law in March by President Donald Trump.
That’s a lot of families continuing to receive income so that they could pay the rent and the utilities and buy food and medicine … expenditures that helped keep other enterprises afloat. With the banks charging no fees for the loan processing.
That’s the Bailey factor Zimmerman was speaking of.
The SBA has released a list of loan recipients. The loans are broken down into six tiers (see chart on Page 4 for the top area recipients): $5 million to $10 million; $2 to 5 million; $1 million to $2 million; $350,000 to $1 million; $150,000 to $350,000; and below $150,000. The data dump is so massive that addresses could not be released for the loans below $150,000.
But with the average loan value of $104,000 announced by the SBA … that makes it clear that the overwhelming bulk of the lending went to small businesses.
A Gazette-Times analysis shows that two entities in Benton County and Linn County received $5 million or more: Freres Lumber in Lyons and the Corvallis Clinic. Nine more received $2 million to $5 million with 15 more in the $1 million to $2 million range. There were 117 at $350,000 to $1 million, with another 241 between $150,000 and $350,000.
Dozens of banks were involved in addition to Citizens: Umpqua, Columbia, the Oregon State Credit Union, Key Bank, U.S. Bank, Willamette Community Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Washington Federal, Bank of America, First Interstate, Bank of the West, On Point Community Credit Union and more.
Pitching in with helpful hints and information were local chambers of commerce and economic development officials.
Here is a look at the experience of some mid-valley recipients:
Freres Lumber
The Lyons-based plywood and veneer manufacturer received $5.7 million from the PPP, with Columbia Bank processing the loan.
“We had been experiencing a real strong market for the past one-and-a-half years,” said Kyle Freres, vice president of operations. “But once the virus hit our sales just dried up.”
Freres kept most of its 430 employees working until the end of April. In the first week of May they took down operations entirely.
Freres had concerns about the bureaucracy riding roughshod over the program.
“The biggest challenge for us was that the rules still were being written,” he said. “We were concerned as a business because the guidelines were unclear. That creates uncertainty and risk. But Columbia was able to work with us and do it right.”
Just like with the George Bailey story when Freres got its PPP loan it was able to rev up the plants almost immediately because companies elsewhere in the supply chain also were receiving loans.
“The PPP funds created demand for downstream customers,” Freres. “Our customers received PPP loans and that kept things going. We have some long supply chains and all of that allowed us to keep our plants going.
“Our markets have taken off in the last four to six weeks. There is a lot of pent-up demand for wood products. I would hire 30 more people tomorrow if we could.”
Corvallis Clinic
The long-time medical fixture in Benton County experienced a wide range of ups and downs from the coronavirus.
A March executive order from Governor Kate Brown prohibited elective surgeries, wiping out a significant chunk of the clinic’s business, said Scott Shollenbarger, vice president of finance.
There were other impacts as well. Less of a need for lab work, imaging and specialists.
The clinic, which had 500 employees, went through some painful cuts, Shollenbarger said: 130 furloughs plus reductions in pay and limiting of hours. Plus having to upgrade its sanitation and other practices to meet the requirements of battling the virus.
Then the loan came through in early May (Shollenbarger declined the share the amount). The clinic used Commerce Bank of Kansas City, Missouri, because Shollenbarger had a previous relationship with the company.
“It was great for us to have access to those funds and being able to bring people back to work,” he said.
The bottom line has been heading in a positive direction ever since. Shollenbarger said March was down, April showed a steep decline, May was better and June was even better than that. July is turning down a bit, but he said that’s expected in the summer months.
The clinic is not quite back at full strength in terms of employment but “a substantial part of them, the vast majority” were brought back, Shollenbarger said.
He did note that not all of the furlough employees wanted to come back because of the changed conditions in the medical field, and new hires were part of the mix.
“The loan was a big morale boost for us,” he said. “We were thrilled to be able to get our team members back to work.”
Mennonite Home
The Albany senior housing community received between $2 million and $5 million in PPP funds.
The Mennonite Home was one of the entities that worked with Citizens Bank, a “process that went smoothly,” said Craig Spivey, marketing director. “Compared to other federal programs the amount of red tape has been limited.”
A key goal for the Mennonite Home during the pandemic, Spivey said, has been to maintain its level of service.
“As a care facility, it is very important to be able to maintain staffing levels to care for our residents,” Spivey said. “The PPP program has allowed us to do that. Over the last several months, due to state regulations, we have been limited in admissions. Without the PPP program it would have been very difficult to maintain the level of service our residents need and deserve.”
Spivey said the Mennonite Home received notice that its loan was approved in late April, with the funds arriving in early May. Spivey did not reveal the dollar figure.
The Mennonite Home has approximately 400 employees, which the nonprofit was able to maintain throughout the tough months.
“We chose not have any systematic layoffs due to the pandemic,” Spivey said, “keeping in line with the purpose of the PPP program.”
The help lines
There were other players that helped keep the building and loan open for business: Area chambers of commerce, the Small Business Development Center at Linn-Benton Community College and county economic development offices all pitched in, mainly as information conduits.
Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber Commerce, described her operation as a “first responder” for the business community and noted interest in a second CARES Act program, the Economy Injury Disaster Loan.
“We have fielded many inquiries into PPP and EIDL loans since they were first announced, primarily by phone, email, and social media,” Steele said. “For the first few months, we were providing information and resources on a variety of COVID-19 related programs to members daily.
“They wanted to know what was the PPP, what type/size of businesses and nonprofits would be eligible, what financial institutions would accept PPP applications, could they receive both an EIDL and a PPP? Some had difficulty navigating the system and filling out the paperwork and we were able to direct them to experts at local financial institutions ... the SBDC, the SBA. We did everything we could to help them and still do.”
The same thing happened in Corvallis, said Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce.
“When it kicked off there was a tremendous amount” of interest, he said. “There were questions regarding how to apply, did they qualify, and administrative type questions.”
Another forum for the spread of information to local business was the series of “Let’s Keep Connected” webinars put on by the Albany and Corvalls economic development offices, the Small Business Development Center and the Corvallis Foundry.
And the paperwork and emails were flying. The Corvallis EDO put out a 46-page “Back to Business” guide. There were newsletters, videos, business support calls, said Kate Porsche, the EDO manager for Corvallis and Benton County, who worked closely with Seth Sherry, her Linn County counterpart.
“I think we’re lucky to be in a community where people really care about local businesses and want to support them where they can,” Porsche said. “We’re lucky to be in a community where our partner organizations have pulled together and are working seamlessly to support our businesses.”
George Bailey couldn’t have said it any better himself.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.