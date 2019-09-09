September is library card signup month at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
The library has organized a raffle with more than 30 prizes, including book bags, Friends of the Library merchandise, library fine vouchers and gift cards.
Anyone who signs up for a card in September is eligible for the raffle as well as any library patron who brings in a new card customer.
The drawing will be held Oct. 1.
Corvallis library cards are free to those who live, work, attend school or own property in Benton County outside of the Albany city limits.
Young people need a parent or guardian to sign off on a new cards. Adults need a picture ID and proof of residence or property ownership or proof that they work or attend school in the county.
Library users also can earn points when they check out items, with the points redeemable at local businesses.
For more information call 541-766-6926.