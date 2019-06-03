A Corvallis information technology consultant who fleeced his employers out of more than $100,000 will avoid prison for his crimes as long as he makes full and timely restitution.
Nathan Allan Tugwell, 27, pleaded guilty May 8 in Benton County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree forgery in a plea deal with prosecutors that includes a two-year suspended sentence. As part of the agreement, initial charges of aggravated first-degree theft were downgraded and six additional forgery counts were dropped.
In court on Monday, Judge Locke Williams ordered Tugwell to serve 60 days in jail, starting Thursday. He must also pay $800 in fines and submit to five years of supervised probation.
In September, he must begin making monthly payments toward a total of $106,300.92 in restitution. If he misses a payment or fails to repay the full amount, his probation will be revoked and he will be sent to prison to serve out the remainder of his two-year suspended sentence.
“He’s got 24 months hanging over his head,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin said. “He’s doing 60 days up front.”
Crest Properties, which owns several local apartment complexes including the Briar Ridge Apartments, hired Tugwell’s consulting firm, Techforeveryone.com, in August 2015 to set up a network to provide internet access to some of its tenants, Joslin said.
Instead of setting up a new network, however, Tugwell tapped into an existing network to make it appear he was delivering internet access to Crest Properties’ tenants while billing for services he never provided and equipment he never installed.
“They were, in essence, getting strung along,” Joslin said.
“He was just spending the money and not providing anything.”
Joslin said Tugwell was caught when his employers realized he had forged at least eight checks ranging in value from $404.98 to $6,899.70 in the name of one of Crest Properties’ owners.
He was arraigned in April 2018 on a grand jury indictment.
Tugwell was represented in court by Timothy J. Felling.