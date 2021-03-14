Is Corvallis about to lose population clout?

“It won’t change any formulas ... but we see this as a first step leading down that path,” Ehreth said. “We anticipate that this might be that first domino to drop.”

Rural communities are concerned that more micropolitan areas would increase competition for federal funding targeting rural areas.

Nancy Potok, a former chief statistician of the Office of Management and Budget who helped develop the new recommendations, acknowledged that officials in some cities will be upset with the changes because they believe it could hurt efforts to lure jobs or companies to their communities.

“There are winners and losers when you change these designations," Potok said. “A typical complaint comes from economic development when you are trying to attract investments. You want to say you are part of a dynamic MSA. There's a perception associated with it. If your area gets dumped out of an MSA, then you feel disadvantaged."

Traber also noted possible concerns about the affordable housing funds that the city receives via Community Development Block Grants.

“Another example of possible impact is the city's CDBG status. We are looking to understand more before reacting,” Traber said.

PIO Rollens, meanwhile, is looking on the bright side.

“We enjoy our small-batch craft beers and locally grown produce here in Corvallis, so I have no doubt that we would find a creative way to market our region if we ended up with a ‘micropolitan’ designation,” Rollens said.

Mike Schneider of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

