Is Corvallis about to lose population clout?

Corvallis may be on the verge of moving from a metro to a micro. And it might not make a bit of difference.
Or it might.
Corvallis is one of the dozens of cities that the federal government is considering downgrading from the metropolitan statistical area category that has been in place for 70 years.
Currently, communities that have more than 50,000 people are termed metropolitan statistical areas (there are 392 in total). In Corvallis’ case the entirety of Benton County and its 93,000 people make up the Corvallis MSA.
The new rules, if approved by the Office of Management and Budget, would require 100,000 people to achieve MSA status. Those regions below that number would be lumped into the “micropolitan” statistical area.
The difference, however, could be more than just a matter of semantics. Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development.
The committee of representatives from federal statistical agencies that made the recommendations to the Office of Management and Budget, say the MSA designation is purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas. As a practical matter, however, that is how it's often used.
Several housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are tied to communities being metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, so the designation change concerns some city officials.
In Oregon, the state designates certain funding sources to metropolitan statistical areas and any change to a city’s status could create a ripple effect, particularly when it comes to transportation funding, said Patrick Rollens, the public information officer for Corvallis.
“I won’t lie. We would be dismayed to see our MSA designation go away. We aren’t a suburb of any other, larger city in the area, so this is very much part of our community’s identity,” Rollens said. “Losing the designation would also have potentially adverse impacts on recruitment for local businesses, as well as Oregon State University.”
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber also had questions on the transportation piece.
“For example, will it affect the status of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization which is key to a lot of our transportation planning,” Traber said.
If the proposal is approved, it could be the first step toward federal programs adjusting their population thresholds when it comes to distributing money to communities, leading to funding losses for the former metro areas, said Ben Ehreth, community development director for Bismarck, North Dakota, one of the MSAs on the chopping block.
“It won’t change any formulas ... but we see this as a first step leading down that path,” Ehreth said. “We anticipate that this might be that first domino to drop.”
Rural communities are concerned that more micropolitan areas would increase competition for federal funding targeting rural areas.
Nancy Potok, a former chief statistician of the Office of Management and Budget who helped develop the new recommendations, acknowledged that officials in some cities will be upset with the changes because they believe it could hurt efforts to lure jobs or companies to their communities.
“There are winners and losers when you change these designations," Potok said. “A typical complaint comes from economic development when you are trying to attract investments. You want to say you are part of a dynamic MSA. There's a perception associated with it. If your area gets dumped out of an MSA, then you feel disadvantaged."
Traber also noted possible concerns about the affordable housing funds that the city receives via Community Development Block Grants.
“Another example of possible impact is the city's CDBG status. We are looking to understand more before reacting,” Traber said.
PIO Rollens, meanwhile, is looking on the bright side.
“We enjoy our small-batch craft beers and locally grown produce here in Corvallis, so I have no doubt that we would find a creative way to market our region if we ended up with a ‘micropolitan’ designation,” Rollens said.
Mike Schneider of the Associated Press contributed to this report.