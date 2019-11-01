The superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools spoke out again Friday on an incident surrounding seven students photographed in blackface during a recent school-sponsored event.
"I would like to update you on some of the challenges that the Lebanon Community School District has been working through the last few days," began a statement from Bo Yates released Friday afternoon.
A photograph showing seven students at an Oct. 26 Haunted Barn fundraiser at the district's Land Lab was circulated online this week. It was originally posted to Snapchat — a social media platform that allows users to post photos and videos that eventually disappear — with a racial slur attached.
In the photo, the students are wearing black clothing, with black paint on their faces. Several have their entire faces painted while others' are painted only around their eyes and mouths. Some of the students' hands are also clearly visible without black paint. According to Lebanon High School Principal Craig Swanson, who is leading the investigation into the incident, the students were volunteering in the barn's "dark room" and wanted to be less visible in order to scare people.
In the statement released Friday, Yates apologized to community members who saw the photo. "Specifically," he added, "I want to express my apologies to our students, staff and community members of color."
The investigation, the district said this week, is still ongoing in terms of whether or not teachers supervising the students were aware of their actions or asked the students to paint their faces, or if students routinely paint their faces black during the annual event.
On Friday, Yates laid out what the district did know.
According to Yates, the photo was taken last Saturday, Oct. 26. It was then posted to Snapchat. "The students in the picture were not aware of the racist posting, nor did they understand the impact of painting their faces black," Yates said. Once the Snapchat photo was discovered, the student responsible for posting it was sent home.
You have free articles remaining.
Yates went on to say that the racist language and the picture have impacted students of color and that counselors will be reaching out to those who may have been affected.
The Lebanon Community School District has been working with the Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP since early 2019.
In a statement released shortly after the incident, Jason Dorsette, the chapter's vice president, said the local NAACP had been made aware of microaggressions in Lebanon by community members. The branch facilitated a workshop in the district in May where specific examples of blackface were given.
Extending his sympathies to black students, families and allies impacted by the photo, Dorsette said in his statement, "We believe that the behavior of the students at Lebanon High School does not represent the entire school nor the entire district. However, in the context of the other less-visible dehumanizing incidents that have been relayed to us, the Lebanon School District must now demonstrate they will do what it takes to ensure that all students are given the same opportunities to thrive in school."
Dorsette also noted that the chapter was pleased that Swanson was conducting a thorough investigation.
Yates said in his statement that the district would be reaching out to its racial equity team to provide support and direction.
"It is essential that our students understand the historical context to blackface, and appropriate curriculum will be adopted to ensure this," he said.