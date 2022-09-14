International Talk Like a Pirate Day to drop anchor in Philomath

Ahoy, me hearties! International Talk Like a Pirate Day fast approaches on the horizon. Prepare to get yer sea legs and channel yer inner pirate.

The upcoming celebration, to be held in Philomath, marks the 20th anniversary of the parodic holiday. On Sept. 19, it will be customary to greet one another with a rousing cry of “Ahoy, matey!” and speak in exaggerated Cornish accents.

Though the day is not governmentally sanctioned, it’s annually observed by millions worldwide. And the shiver-me-timbers part? Its founders hail from Albany.

On June 6, 1995, John Baur, then an Albany Democrat-Herald employee, and Mark Summers were playing a good-natured game of racquetball. Legend has it that at some point during the match, one of them let out an “Arrrr!” from an injury.

That outburst would not only culture a slew of flamboyant pirate insults for the remainder of the game but an idea for an annual occasion.

For a few years, the holiday existed only as an inside joke between two friends. Neither anticipated how rapidly it would climb to international exposure when they sent news of their invention to Pulitzer prize-winning columnist Dave Barry in 2002, Summers (aka Cap’n Slappy) said.

“For me, my favorite part of the day is the silliness,” he said in a phone interview. “Watching adults become playful and recapture that childhood rebellion.”

Out of respect for the Normandy landings, Summers and Baur (aka Ol’ Chumbucket) labeled Sept. 19 as the official date of observance. The reason? It was Summers’ ex-wife’s birthday, and he knew it would be easy to remember.

“We knew we couldn’t sully the memory of D-Day with something as trivial as talk like a pirate day,” he said. “I had my ex-wife’s birthday in my head, so we just decided to make it that.”

Every year, International Talk Like a Pirate Day is recognized across the globe, from New Zealand to Los Angeles — and even miles above it, on the international space station.

But where exactly did the dramatized accent that led to the lingo today known as “pirate talk” originate?

Though much of the dialect is modeled after authentic sailor slang, Summers points to English native Robert Newton as the culprit.

Newton, born in Dorset in 1905, starred as Long John Silver and Blackbeard in the 1950s classics “Treasure Island” and “Blackbeard the Pirate.” With his signature West Country accent, he is widely thought to have popularized the “yo ho ho,” “weigh anchor” and “aye-aye!” expressions that permeate the pirate community to this day.

This year’s local observance will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road near Philomath. It will feature cornhole, dancing, puzzles and the special appearance of Grandma Mermaid. Throughout the evening, the band Possibly Irish will sing sea shanties at center stage.

The event will also host a costume contest for those age 12 or under, and a Talk Like a Pirate contest for all ages. Pre-written sayings will be provided, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

“I hope to see a lot of young people there,” said Yvonne McMillan, who is hosting the event for the first time this year. “After COVID, I wanted to find a way to bring people together and get them off the couch.”

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages 18 and under. Tickets are available only at the door.

Sponsors include Beggs Tire & Wheel, McGee Engineering, Independent Motorcycle Repair, Miller Timber and The Corvallis Clinic.

To learn more about International Talk Like a Pirate Day, visit www.talklikeapirate.com. To volunteer for the event, call McMillan at 541-609-0303.