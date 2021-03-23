Interim OSU president a defendant in whistleblower lawsuit

Along with Feser, the defendants in the case are Oregon State University, senior vice provost for faculty affairs Susan Capalbo and William Comer

“Students brought forth concerns related to discrimination, racism, bias toward students who speak English with an accent and sexual harassment,” the complaint says of a meeting with students on June 11. “The students said they were aware that these complaints had gone to (Delander). According to the students, Delander either did not respond to their complaints, made an inappropriate response or did not adequately follow up with their complaints.

“The students reported that Delander variously told them to solve the problems on their own without the Administration’s support. Students reported feeling shut down, insecure, and unsafe coming to school and being in the pharmacy building.”

The complaint says after the meeting with students, Kuo and Charlene Alexander, vice president and chief diversity officer, brought the stated concerns about Delander to Feser and Capalbo. Feser and Capalbo advised Kuo to ask Delander to “step down from his administrative position, but ask that he remain at his faculty appointment,” according to the complaint.

