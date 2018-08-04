Here’s the draft of an article I plan to write, someday soon. We’re not there yet, but I want to be ready when we are.
“Corvallis, Oregon, my home, is beautiful in so many ways, and at the same time it’s not an easy place to live. Like American cities everywhere, it suffers from the pains of our times, such as: a growing gap between rich and poor, lack of affordable housing due to skyrocketing prices, too many people houseless and living on streets, and an ever-present anxiety about life and the earth due to climate change. It also suffers from some pains of its own: a terrible state history of racism and exclusion of minorities, a long-standing local tradition of exceptionalism, and a strong sense of entitlement to the gem of a city we think we are. Needless to say, many differences exist here, and tensions between people sometimes erupt.
"I’m writing to say how very proud I am of this place and how glad to be part of this community. Here’s why.
"Last year tensions arose in our town, again, about the location of a shelter for homeless men, downtown. As is so, so, (so!) common everywhere, the location of the shelter was controversial. Neighbors and businesses expressed disapproval, anger and deep concern for downtown livability and viability. Homeless people expressed dismay at being misunderstood, discriminated against, and blamed. Volunteers working in service organizations expressed optimism for increased services to help save lives and alleviate homelessness. A few bullies stepped in, blustering and barnstorming, as is too often the case. Soon everyone felt threatened by the others, and misunderstood. Lawsuits were threatened. We held our breath.
"And then, something happened. People got tired of choosing sides, and we realized that fighting only causes injury. Lots of people began to try to help find and create positive and realistic outcomes, to live up to our image of ourselves. (To move away from old, tired, hopeless habits of power, privilege, patriarchy and fighting, and to stop calling that democracy). Help was offered, in the form of millions of dollars, (yes!) to truly acknowledge the housing needs and invest in low-income and transitional housing. Faith communities and philanthropists joined in. (We’re on a two-year timeline to provide more than 300 new units of affordable and transitional housing.) Business owners helped people recognize the fragility of our local economy (and a vibrant downtown) due to shopping online instead of locally. Christians of every kind came together and said 'we’ll do this work to alleviate homelessness, because this is exactly what Jesus taught us to do!' Muslims, Jews, atheists and others agreed. Hundreds volunteered: a rapid response team was formed to respond to needs and de-escalate tensions between neighbors. Without months of discussion, the city built more public bathrooms downtown, for everyone to use, and the county provided funding for workers to keep them clean. The tourism bureau started a new campaign: 'Come to our city, where we welcome all, and are not afraid to work together against homelessness!' Many of us began to feel the power of sharing positive aims and working for shared goals, and it felt way better than watching our sports team win, while drinking beer. We’re now beginning to understand that true cooperation is far more fulfilling than anything that results in winners and losers. ..."
There will be more to report, I’m sure, when I finally write this article. I’m hoping for the front page of The New York Times, before it goes viral on Twitter ...
