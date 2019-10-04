When speaking of faith, sincerity is most important. All actions — corporeal, worldly, saintly, and spiritual — stem from and are judged through sincerity. It is the criterion for all truths. Consequently, an individual may appear righteous on the outside yet deficient within. With God, this is accountability’s foundation.
Religious sects and methodologies, both men and women, ought to return to sincerity. We know the paths of the great truths, over which religious denominations argue and proclaim, are diverse. Yet, in addition, for almost every faith-based organization, differences of opinion over a particular subject have risen and will rise. Just drive down Walnut Boulevard in Corvallis: How many religious organizations do you see?
This does not provide a transgressive excuse — a reason to transgress the respect of another. But, it is an invitation to collectively understand that two people may differ, and will differ, while both are sincere in seeking and wanting what God appreciates. As a result, sincerity really is the foundation of all goodness. Everyone is accountable for their own sincerity. In the end, the Almighty is the Judge. Whatever qualities of character an individual may entertain, these will become known, even if we imagine they are hidden from people.
You have free articles remaining.
Halloween is upon us. Costumes surround everyone. For our family and friends, we know the individual behind the veil. The way we appear does not necessarily represent what truly exists (though appearance at times provides a potential window). The worst trait one can display in the Sight of God is arrogance-based hypocrisy: You may walk the walk, talk the talk, but be completely insincere. And in this regard, you may essentially seek corruption, look down upon others, and attempt to facilitate harm. What’s interesting is the three Abrahamic faith’s proposal. Traditionally, they denounced good actions which, thereafter, corrupts the soul. How so? They lead the doer (of good) to belittle others. They perceive others as less than themselves because those other people have not done similar good. It starts out as a gift to one in need — and then turns into spiritual wickedness. As result, if one finds themselves doing good (a gift from God) it’s of the utmost importance to be grateful, and stay humble.
A neighbor may be extremely sincere and thus has reached a conclusion which, it so happens, does not concur with your belief. The opposite spectrum is also important: one who claims “truth,” attributing themselves to truth, could actually be completely insincere. They who differ with you may have reached a conclusion contrary to your stance, out of sincerity to God; it just so happens their tools of interpretation may differ or life’s difficulties and experiences lead them to distinctive and different understandings. Again, they are seeking God’s pleasure. In this context, your “foe” could be nearer to God consciousness (for they are actually seeking God’s pleasure) than one who shares your position.
If the soul is festering with prejudice for a particular opinion or sect, it accepts without a moment's hesitation the information that is agreeable to it. Prejudice and partisanship obscure critical faculty while also precluding and deterring critical investigation. This brings to mind a teaching from Islamic tradition, prophetic words attributed to Messengers of God: “… An individual may outwardly practice the actions of paradise ... so it is made to appear to the people…”