Interfaith Voices: What it means to be a Mennonite

“Aren’t you supposed to be wearing a bonnet or something?”
It’s the kind of question I think nearly every member of our Albany Mennonite Church congregation chuckles about having been asked a time or two. Or maybe 40.
As funny as it sounds to us, we recognize it’s not an entirely ridiculous question. We do, indeed, have some shared roots with the Amish.
With us, however, I doubt you’ll notice much about our appearances that would set us apart — which means, in my experience, that the next question you’ll likely want to ask us is: “So how different are you then?”
Assuming that you’re comparing us to other Protestant Christians (or Catholic Christians, for that matter), the answer is something like: “Not all that different on the big stuff, but still unique in our own way.”
At Albany Mennonite Church, you wouldn’t notice too many major differences about the big stuff. We see ourselves as followers of the God who was revealed in the Old Testament. We see the Holy Spirit as God’s power working inside each of us and across the world, making things possible that we could not achieve on our own. We understand that the Gospels and the New Testament call us to have a personal relationship with Jesus and to live as his disciples. And we want to be a church family that reaches out to and welcomes everyone and anyone to come be a part of Christ’s body (the church) with us.
That all sounds pretty familiar, right?
It’s in some of how we live that out that you might start to see some uniqueness — not necessarily anything that is exclusive to us, but stuff that might still stand out for you, and stuff that we believe makes us kind of special.
Here’s an example: In his definition of what he calls an “Anabaptist Christian” (for our purposes here, just consider “Anabaptist Christian” as another word for Mennonite), Palmer Becker summarizes our core values as: “(1) Jesus is the center of our faith, (2) community is the center of our life, and (3) reconciliation is the center of our work.”
By looking at us this way, you might start to see some of what we see as special about ourselves.
Here’s just one example: Since we believe Jesus is the center of our faith (1), we believe that our allegiance is to Christ above anyone and everything else. This means, for instance, that we believe that our first questions about any issue cannot just be “What would be best for this nation?” or “What does our president or governor tell us to do?” but instead “What would be consistent with what Jesus showed us?”
And when it comes to what Jesus showed us, we believe that the Gospels and New Testament show us that Jesus came to earth to bring reconciliation to all of creation (3). This means, for instance, that just as Jesus’ death and resurrection removed the divide between Jew and Gentile, male and female, and slave and free, we too must be models, teachers and advocates of peacemaking and social justice. And in order to do that together as a church, we believe that Jesus calls us to live, learn, interpret Scripture and practice forgiveness and accountability in community (2).
Of course, none of these differences are as easy to spot in a crowd as a bonnet. They may even just spark more questions for you. But the next time you realize you’re talking to one of us Mennonites in line at WinCo, or maybe even if you come check us out some Sunday morning, feel free to ask us more about any of it. Believe me, some of us might welcome a break from the bonnet question.
Peter is the pastor of Albany Mennonite Church. He and his young family recently moved to Albany from Winnipeg, Canada, and they are thoroughly enjoying their new church family, Oregon’s warm weather and Albany’s many green parks and local hiking trails.