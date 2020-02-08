Interfaith Voices: What it means to be a Mennonite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That all sounds pretty familiar, right?

It’s in some of how we live that out that you might start to see some uniqueness — not necessarily anything that is exclusive to us, but stuff that might still stand out for you, and stuff that we believe makes us kind of special.

Here’s an example: In his definition of what he calls an “Anabaptist Christian” (for our purposes here, just consider “Anabaptist Christian” as another word for Mennonite), Palmer Becker summarizes our core values as: “(1) Jesus is the center of our faith, (2) community is the center of our life, and (3) reconciliation is the center of our work.”

By looking at us this way, you might start to see some of what we see as special about ourselves.

Here’s just one example: Since we believe Jesus is the center of our faith (1), we believe that our allegiance is to Christ above anyone and everything else. This means, for instance, that we believe that our first questions about any issue cannot just be “What would be best for this nation?” or “What does our president or governor tell us to do?” but instead “What would be consistent with what Jesus showed us?”