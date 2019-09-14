In the undergraduate religious studies course I teach at Oregon State University, more than half of the students voice a similar question during introductions. Their question is basically this: given the history of violence, cruelty and war, misogyny, hypocrisy, racism and more, perpetrated by religious institutions and religious people for thousands of years, what good is religion? Who in their right mind would want to be aligned with such movements and actions?
Usually, my response is that religious institutions and religious people have also given the world some of the highest gifts and achievements of human life, including art and beauty to share, compassion, sacrifice and humility, foundations of justice, deep wisdom and truths. I explain that my aim is to focus on the noblest ideals of religious traditions, instead of on the endless list of perversions. I aim to introduce the amazing commonalities among religions traditions: similar teachings from across a wide spectrum of cultures and beliefs that focus on right relations with self, others and Life. It is the fact of these similarities, and the content they share, that I have long been convinced are the most important things to know and understand about religion.
In these days, however, in which all our relations are at stake and in danger, including our relation to the very Earth on which we live, perhaps it is more important to name and catalog the common perversions of religion and the ever-present hypocrisies that no tradition has escaped. Religion is, after all, an innate human endeavor of understanding the nature of our relations with everything — ourselves, the living world, and Life. It is a project that is as much political as it is spiritual. While most people assume that beliefs are the defining aspect of religious traditions, a closer look easily reveals that politics are the most obvious dynamic both within and between religious traditions. Politics, (from Greek, meaning “the shape of the city”) describes the realities of power within a community. Politics explains who has the authority to tell the defining stories, who gets to be "in" and who is kept or thrown out, which activities are acceptable and which are not. The politics of religious traditions can indeed be dangerous, and there is no end to the list of the ways in which people, life, and the life of the Earth have been and are being harmed by these political realities.
You have free articles remaining.
And yet, the power and possibilities of shared commitments to the highest ideals of religions cannot be dismissed or underestimated, which is why I continue to live and work in the political world of religion. At the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, a pluralistic, noncreedal religious community with roots in the Jewish and Christian traditions, this year we will use a lens of “ethical living” as our focus, to measure the political aspects of our congregational life. We may say, and believe, that we are open and welcoming to all. But are we? How do we know? We do say that we covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of all persons, the right of conscience and the use democratic principles — but do our actions prove these ideals? We may say that we believe in love as the highest principle, but is that ideal an illusion we comfort ourselves with, or the true measure of our lives?
Religion is a human process. The world still needs the best it can offer. It is up to us to understand both the dangers and the possibilities, and to strive for the best, for Love, for Life.