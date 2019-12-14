Interfaith Voices: Turning the ship through awareness and action

We have many situations in our world that need to be addressed, an enormous ship of greed and hatred that needs to turn course. Our states of mind steer this ship. Greed, hatred and self-centeredness are part of the mix.

In Buddhism we don’t cast out demons, we transform them into protectors and allies, maintaining connection. Quiet mind in meditation helps us see better into the open nature of our world. The way we think, the way we love, what we fear steers every choice to be made. If we believe that good and evil are on separate sides of an impenetrable barrier, we can only line up to protect one side of it.

This view is too simplistic for an infinitely complex world. Climate, economic systems and the miracle of consciousness all come forth together as a world undergoing massive change. How do I as a Buddhist relate to the violence and misery of this world, without adding to it? How to go deeper to where our common cause lies? Rather than “I’ll get mine," can I take responsibility in my own activities for caring for the world that supports the “me” and “mine"? For there is no “mine” if the natural world dies.