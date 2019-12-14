Interfaith Voices: Turning the ship through awareness and action

We have many situations in our world that need to be addressed, an enormous ship of greed and hatred that needs to turn course. Our states of mind steer this ship. Greed, hatred and self-centeredness are part of the mix.
In Buddhism we don’t cast out demons, we transform them into protectors and allies, maintaining connection. Quiet mind in meditation helps us see better into the open nature of our world. The way we think, the way we love, what we fear steers every choice to be made. If we believe that good and evil are on separate sides of an impenetrable barrier, we can only line up to protect one side of it.
This view is too simplistic for an infinitely complex world. Climate, economic systems and the miracle of consciousness all come forth together as a world undergoing massive change. How do I as a Buddhist relate to the violence and misery of this world, without adding to it? How to go deeper to where our common cause lies? Rather than “I’ll get mine," can I take responsibility in my own activities for caring for the world that supports the “me” and “mine"? For there is no “mine” if the natural world dies.
You may have seen, as I did, shocking photos of an emaciated whale that washed up on an Italian shore. Or the young sperm whale last week, dead of starvation and dehydration, 220 pounds of plastic in its gut; fellow creatures unable to take in food or water because of the massive amount of plastic they had ingested in their ocean home. These are just two of too many stories about what we have wrought living the way we do.
We try to look for technical solutions to our collective problems, and not to the spiritual attitudes that underlie them. What wider view allows for both? We are not just physical beings but, more profoundly, are creatures of attitude, beliefs, thoughts, habits, actions. We must ask individually and collectively how to take responsibility for living with the changes that are happening. How do we invest and consume?
I myself am trying to buy no thing that is packaged in plastic. Good luck to anyone trying this! And then writing to the manufacturer to tell them that they can have my business when they change how they wrap and distribute their product. If corporations are all about the bottom line, then each of us needs to change our consumption patterns to effect the bottom line.
And there are almost infinite small actions like this that we can take, using our creativity and intelligence, in order to change the corporate world. We are all spellbound by the corporate system in how we live and we are all dis-served ... and some a whole lot more than others. To my view, life on Earth is not a dominion for corporations to be in charge of, since their bottom line is money, not life.
We face not just one turning point, but many. Every moment is a turning point. If we are aware of the thicket of our habits and fixed beliefs we can awaken to opportunities to come from a deeper current of care.
In Buddhism we practice the Middle Way. In our present situation each of us need to dedicate our skills and clarity to the radical middle way, a deep-seated commitment in our one small life to be a loving citizen of a world that is thoughtful and doesn’t destroy or exclude, but instead serves all of life.
Abby Terris is senior teacher of the Sangha Jewel Zen Center. She has been practicing Zen Buddhism for 45 years and teaching it for nearly 20. She also co-leads Buddhist retreats at Great Vow Zen Monastery in Clatskanie and at ZenWest-Empty Field Zendo in Eugene. She is a psychotherapist in private practice in Corvallis and mother of two grown daughters.