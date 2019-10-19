The first three weeks of the Jewish calendar year are full of holidays. The first day of the year is a festival called Rosh Hashanah, which is followed by 10 days of intense reflection and introspection leading up to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Just four days after that, the holiday of Sukkot begins, during the eight days of which it is traditional to construct and spend time inside a temporary structure called a sukkah.
But the whole holiday season culminates in a joyous celebration called Simchat Torah. Each week over the course of the year, we read a portion of the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, out loud in our synagogue prayer services. Starting with Creation in the book of Genesis, we read a little more each week — making our way through Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. Finally, on Simchat Torah, we read the final verses recounting the death of Moses, then roll our scrolls all the way back to start over from the beginning.
This may sound like a tedious and repetitive cycle, but the succession of weekly Torah readings has come to constitute a core element of the Jewish experience. And not only is the Hebrew text itself read aloud, the subject of each week's sermon is usually drawn from the weekly portion as well.
But far from begetting boring retread after boring retread of cliched exegetical talking points, this custom serves the Jewish people as one of our great sources of creativity. As artist Phil Hansen said in a 2013 TED Talk, “We need to first be limited in order to become limitless.” Or, as the first century rabbinic sage Ben Bag-Bag put it, “Turn it, and turn it again, for everything is in it.” (Pirkei Avot 5:22)
Over the past 2,000 or so years, the Jewish people have become exceptionally adept at deriving new meaning from ancient texts through an ongoing process of careful study and interpretation. Some Jewish interpretive methods have even become so ubiquitous that they have their own catchy nicknames.
For example, the most superficial level of reading and interpretation is called peshat. This approach seeks to make clear the simple or plain sense of the Torah text. Although this may sound straightforward in theory, in practice the peshat school has produced countless and never altogether agreeing commentaries. It turns out there is a great deal that is opaque about a 2,500-to-2,800-year-old text written in ancient Hebrew — leaving ample room for scholarship and explanation.
A level deeper than peshat lies derash — from a Hebrew root meaning “to seek or inquire.” Derash utilizes a wide range of interpretive techniques aimed at interpreting the text homiletically, that is, from the standpoint of deriving legal, ethical, or moral meaning. This approach, too, has produced staggering quantities of literature, and many principles that contemporary Judaism understands to be foundational (but not necessarily stated plainly in the Torah) have been formulated through derash.
Reading deeper still, one can search out the remez (the allegorical or symbolic meaning) and sod (the esoteric or mystical meaning) of the Torah text. These approaches generally lie within the purview of Jewish mysticism, but have also produced interpretations that have made their way toward mainstream acceptance.
Ultimately, what we celebrate on Simchat Torah is our love of learning Torah deeply — but never completely. We at once find comfort in reading again what we already know, and challenge in finding what remains undiscovered. And for Jews everywhere, this process brings up feelings of joy at the opportunity to find our own place within our cultural heritage.