Since time can remember, people have asked questions like: Who am I? Why am I here? What is the meaning of life? In search of answers to these questions, you come face-to-face with the very secrets of life and death. You unearth the true knowledge. Eckankar is a path of personal experience where you can unravel such questions.
The traditional concept of Soul is that you have one, but It is distant from your everyday life and becomes important only when your physical body ceases to exist. In Eckankar we believe that each person is Soul, and that Soul is the essential and permanent center of our being. It can never be lost. We are Soul, a spark of God, and Soul is eternal.
I spent my first years in Eckankar getting my spiritual bearings. In my head I knew I was Soul, but I needed to ground that in experience. I immersed myself in the ECK teachings and began a period of observing and “listening” to myself.
Over many months I scanned the activity across the inner “radio dial” of my being, looking for myself as Soul. The first subtle signal I locked onto seemed to come from my solar plexus, along with a dash of adrenaline. I followed its impulses as an experiment. After a few months of reflection in a journal, I clearly saw the results: all sorts of trouble. I later came to understand that I had tuned in to my false self, or ego.
One cool autumn day I joined my girlfriend and another graduate student for their quiet study circle. It was a way to have time with her and support them in their rigorous academic programs. I read my monthly ECK lesson, a part of the advanced spiritual study that comes with membership. As I contemplated on a particular passage, I heard the sound current, a core aspect of Holy Spirit, with my inner ears. This wasn’t the first time, but now the sound brought a new understanding: Spirit was not coming to me, but was at the core of me, of who I was.
I began tuning in regularly to this still small voice. The true test was to see what happened when I acted on nudges at this new frequency. I learned to listen for inner guidance using the spiritual exercises of ECK and by recording my dreams. Spirit helped me solve daily problems, brought deeper insights into life, and gradually helped me become a better person.
Harold Klemp, the spiritual leader of Eckankar, teaches that the first major step on the long journey of Soul is to recognize its essential divine nature (we call this Self-Realization). This understanding of our essential nature leads us to an ECK perspective on what life is all about.
All in all, Earth is a spiritual school. Designed and set up by God, it lets each of us, each Soul in this world, learn more about becoming godlike —becoming more like God. Once we laughed and sang in the high heavens of God’s pure Light and Sound — at play in the park. But without the discipline or need to serve others, we (Soul) served ourselves. So God sent us to Earth for the rich experience of living in a world of duality, to suffer and enjoy extremes like heat and cold, wealth and poverty, or love and hate. It was all to learn the true nature of love.
The whole purpose of you, me, and everyone else is to become more godlike. It is our mission, or purpose, here. It’s the key to happiness.