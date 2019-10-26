* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alan Coffman is a longtime student of the ECK teachings and a member of the ECK Clergy. In daily life he is an aspiring writer, avid reader, and gentleman farmer.

The current spiritual leader of Eckankar is the Living ECK Master Harold Klemp, author of many books on leading a spiritual life. To learn more about Eckankar, you might enjoy the brief guide “Eckankar: Ancient Wisdom for Today,” go to www.Eckankar.org, or call 1-800-LOVEGOD.