We live in a world of words. Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. Any one of us may speak thousands of them a day. Words can be life-giving —a kind comment, a song lyric, a poem, a line from a movie, a passage from a book, a written note. Words also have the power to damage — a biting remark, name-calling, an insensitive text or email, the comment feed on social media. The old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is entirely wrong. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate, and to humble.
The beloved Mister Rogers understood the weight of words. He said, “It’s not so much what we have in this life that matters. It’s what we do with what we have. The alphabet is fine, but it’s what we do with it that matters most. Making words like ‘friend’ and ‘love.’ That’s what really matters.”
Maybe remaking our words equally matters. Some faith traditions, including my own, are considered rather “wordy.” We have a lot of old words lying around, but it’s because we believe words have value and the ability to shape us. We try to live our sacred words. As a pastor, I’m counted on to offer words — in a sermon, at a memorial service, in a meeting, with a troubled youth, for a broken family, in response to a random theological question. Just as important, I’m counted on to listen to people’s words. I don’t know if I’m much good at either offering the right words or listening, but I do know that the current cultural climate seems increasingly deficient of both. Will our words carry any weight if we’re unwilling to listen first?
My joy as a pastor is to say important words and to keep saying them so that we may keep living into our God-given identity. My burden as a pastor is that I would choose the right words and that people would also apprehend and live into their meaning. We never stop growing into our awareness that the words of Jesus Christ have become his very presence among us and within us: Follow me. ... Blessed are the peacemakers. ... Let your light shine before others. ... Do not judge, so that you may not be judged. ... Neither do I condemn you. ... Let the little children come to me. ... Come to me, all you that are weary and burdened. ... Whoever loses their life for my sake will find it. ... Do not worry. ... Just as you did it to one of the least of these, you did it to me. ... Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. ... With God all things are possible. ... Come away and rest for a while. ... This is my body given for you. ... Do not be afraid. ... You are forgiven. ... Peace be upon you. ... It is finished. ... Feed my sheep. ... I am always with you.
These words have energy and power and have been transforming lives for centuries. These are words we need to keep hearing, hanging onto, and living into because they tell us the truth of who God is, who we are, and whose we are. To follow Jesus means that we can’t separate what Jesus is saying from what Jesus is doing. That makes the words we say, how we say them, and when we say them matter even more. And I wonder how much better our world would be if we let these God-infused words truly remake us.