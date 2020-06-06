Interfaith Voices: The life we live together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I met an avid Christian on my walk this morning. As he walked by me, he said how grateful he is to the Lord for this morning, for the birds’ singing, for the light breeze in the cool air. I had to agree, though I mentioned that in my tradition we don’t use the word “Lord” when we feel gratitude. But I suspect that the gratitude that we feel is the very same, no matter what term we use to describe it’s source. An open heart, joyful and humble in the preciousness and sweetness of what we were receiving each moment. The scent of wild roses along the path.

Where do these blessings originate? We could have gotten into a struggle about who’s language was the best to use to express our understanding of the source, but why should we? Taking a break from taking sides, we just walked step by step together – (eight feet apart) while we shared the single heart of deep appreciation for this one inseparable moment.

We are all always sharing this single moment. We are all walking together, though we are too often caught up in our own thoughts and conflicting narratives that blind us to this more fundamental reality. We can see this in how differently various people are affected by the pandemic, depending on their life circumstances, their age, political beliefs, medical coverage, employment situation and emotional make-up.