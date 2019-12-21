Interfaith Voices: The giving, receiving of spiritual gifts for Christmas

What do you want for Christmas?
My children can answer this question readily with a long list of the toys they would like to find under our Christmas tree, but for me this question becomes harder to ask and to answer each year. I want to make Christmas a fun and meaningful experience for our family, but I feel burdened by perceived obligations and disgusted by the materialism that tries so hard to dominate this season.
Almost a decade ago, when I hadn’t been to church in many years, one Christmas I decided I wanted something more than the stockings, presents and food that had become our family’s only Christmas traditions. Christmas Eve night my husband stayed home with our two sleeping children while I went to a church that promised Christmas carols at 9 and a service at 10.
Before the carols started, the pastor came into the church and invited us all to be open to what God might want to say to us that night. I was rusty at prayer, having journeyed from the Episcopalianism of my childhood to agnosticism via interests in evangelicalism, atheism, Quakerism and Islam. In my head I said something like, “OK, God, I don’t know what that even means, but I’m trying to be open.”
The Christmas carols began, and I was thoroughly enjoying singing along with the songs I remembered from my childhood when suddenly, I had a vision of the face of Jesus right in front of me. With him looking at me, I experienced a powerful and overwhelming love that washed over me for a few brief moments.
Nothing could ever be the same again after that encounter. I didn't know that a love like that was possible. God had used my tiny gesture of openness and granted me an experience that began my journey back to God, back to Jesus, back to Christianity, and ultimately into the Catholic Church. I consider this a Christmas gift from God that was better than anything I would ever have thought to ask him for.
Christmas is one of the most beloved and important celebrations in the life of the Catholic Church. We celebrate that the God who is Love, who created our vast and beautiful universe out of Love, who created all of us out of Love, desires so much to be close to each of us that 2,000 years ago, he became one of us. That first Christmas, he himself became the very first and the very best Christmas gift ever.
“Tell Jesus a spiritual gift you want for Christmas.” A few years ago this was my penance after Confession a couple of days before Christmas. It has become a personal tradition of mine ever since to ask Jesus for a gift for Christmas and to offer him one. One year I memorized the Our Father prayer in Latin, another I read a spiritual book I thought would be good for me. Sometimes I know right away what his gift to me is, one year was gratitude, another was joy. Sometimes it is subtle.
This year I’m asking for the gift to know and understand Mary better. I wonder what she was thinking about and asking God for on that very first Christmas day. What she got was far better than anything she could have ever thought to ask for — to cradle in her arms the Love that created the universe:
Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel, which means "God is with us."
Jessica Barton is a returned Peace Corps Volunteer, former middle school math and science teacher, lactation consultant, and married mother of 3. She and her family have called Corvallis home for 4 years. She is a parishioner at St. Mary's in Corvallis and leads a group called Exploring Catholicism for people interested in learning about the Catholic Faith.