Interfaith Voices: The giving, receiving of spiritual gifts for Christmas

Nothing could ever be the same again after that encounter. I didn't know that a love like that was possible. God had used my tiny gesture of openness and granted me an experience that began my journey back to God, back to Jesus, back to Christianity, and ultimately into the Catholic Church. I consider this a Christmas gift from God that was better than anything I would ever have thought to ask him for.

Christmas is one of the most beloved and important celebrations in the life of the Catholic Church. We celebrate that the God who is Love, who created our vast and beautiful universe out of Love, who created all of us out of Love, desires so much to be close to each of us that 2,000 years ago, he became one of us. That first Christmas, he himself became the very first and the very best Christmas gift ever.

“Tell Jesus a spiritual gift you want for Christmas.” A few years ago this was my penance after Confession a couple of days before Christmas. It has become a personal tradition of mine ever since to ask Jesus for a gift for Christmas and to offer him one. One year I memorized the Our Father prayer in Latin, another I read a spiritual book I thought would be good for me. Sometimes I know right away what his gift to me is, one year was gratitude, another was joy. Sometimes it is subtle.