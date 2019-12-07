Interfaith Voices: The blessings of sadhana

We in the West, in our fast-paced, materialistic society, can learn much from the Himalayan sages who brought the teachings of yoga and self-realization to the world.

Today yoga studios are found in almost every community. Yoga is revered for its physical health benefits and creating a fit, attractive body. Yet many have little knowledge of the great potential yoga has to take us beyond the ego’s world of suffering and ignorance.

Yoga is a supreme science that involves God or self-realization as its ultimate goal. Like the word "religion," which means “to bind back,” “to join again,” "yoga" means “to yoke” mind, body and spirit into oneness and harmony. It teaches adherents to move beyond the limited self into higher consciousness through meditation, a spiritual practice that quiets the chattering mind to come in contact with our immortal Self that dwells in the heart.

The Himalayan yogis call this practice "sadhana," daily devotion; spiritual exertion. Sadhana involves every aspect of life: the way we eat, breathe, sit, stand and use our energies and emotions, requiring attention to utilize every action for our well-being.

The Himalayan masters have blessed humanity in revealing secret knowledge of what’s beyond everyday consciousness of our egoic lifestyles. Self-realization is a process in which we can become more and more awake and alive as we recognize we are not the body or the personality, that there’s a reality, a consciousness free from identity, judgment, anxiety, and sorrow.

To reach this highly-sought-after inner realization, one must be passionate and devoted to a daily practice foregoing pleasures of this world that might distract us from our highest evolution into a God-realized being, who has experienced the truth of the Divinity within beyond time, space, death and suffering — the ultimate self-healing and inner purification.

Like athletic discipline, the path of self-realization requires commitment to sadhana, daily practice of meditation and higher awareness of the lower self and habits of the personality. Amazingly, simply seeing has great power to transform and release one from bondage. Sometimes it means falling down and getting back up again without judging oneself.