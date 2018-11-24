"Uniqueness"
It's been said:
you are elegant.
Let them say this
more and more,
but you're so unique
I can't help
but to bow to you
for blending in, striving
to carve your place
in so a big space up high.
It is true, you ought to know:
You are a distinguished orb
scintillating in the sky.
----------
"Identification"
Deeply breathe the breeze
Watch the silent, quiet traveling waves,
the sun light penetrating
through the leaves
of surrounding trees,
refracting through stratified waves.
Listen to the sound of wisdom:
you aren't better than those around you;
you will be humble, helpful, insightful,
a builder, a repairer, and a healer!!!
What else? Don’t you see
you're all of these?
----------
"Social Fabric"
If you place yourself
with people of such qualities,
integrated to form
a colorful social fabric,
then realize within that fabric
there are some who are strong,
some who are weak,
you will be one step
into knowing yourself.
----------
"Knowing Yourself"
When you get to know yourself
you will be a unique being,
who walks on earth,
eats, drinks, sleeps,
but lives up somewhere
high and high,
always living
in the mind of others.
----------
"Ways to Happiness"
Happiness is a chain.
Materialistic achievement
is one small piece of that chain.
This link might bring you a partial comfort
but you can be happy without it.
Happiness is achieved
by many ways when you connect
yourself to others.
Use your own way whenever possible
to achieve the possibilities
of the self.
Helping the weak,
caring for the sick, elderly, children,
smiling, saying hi, and
lifting agony from people’s lives
all these are ways
so choose a way.
----------
Interfaith poetry
I firmly believe interfaith poetry can enhance our community's social fabric through words of sincere feelings and emotion. Interfaith poets have the potential to relate and connect to each other to find ways to strengthen the coherence of our social bonds.
Through writing and organizing events whenever possible, poets can promote interactions within the community. This interaction strengthens our social bonds and creates deeply personal relationships.
I believe interfaith poets can bring the community together in an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation to enjoy life and to share the values of their faiths.
Let the enlightenment from diverse interfaith voices emerge for the goodness of our well-being. With voices of interfaith poets, a lot can be achieved. I am certain that poets will find themselves repeated and echoed by fellow poets because we are one regardless of which faith we belong to.