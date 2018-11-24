Try 3 months for $3

"Uniqueness"

It's been said:

you are elegant.

Let them say this

more and more,

but you're so unique

I can't help

but to bow to you

for blending in, striving

to carve your place

in so a big space up high.

It is true, you ought to know:

You are a distinguished orb

scintillating in the sky.

----------

"Identification"

Deeply breathe the breeze

Watch the silent, quiet traveling waves,

the sun light penetrating

through the leaves

of surrounding trees,

refracting through stratified waves.

Listen to the sound of wisdom:

you aren't better than those around you;

you will be humble, helpful, insightful,

a builder, a repairer, and a healer!!!

What else? Don’t you see

you're all of these?

----------

"Social Fabric"

If you place yourself

with people of such qualities,

integrated to form

a colorful social fabric,

then realize within that fabric

there are some who are strong,

some who are weak,

you will be one step

into knowing yourself.

----------

"Knowing Yourself"

When you get to know yourself

you will be a unique being,

who walks on earth,

eats, drinks, sleeps,

but lives up somewhere

high and high,

always living

in the mind of others.

----------

"Ways to Happiness"

Happiness is a chain.

Materialistic achievement

is one small piece of that chain.

This link might bring you a partial comfort

but you can be happy without it.

Happiness is achieved

by many ways when you connect

yourself to others.

Use your own way whenever possible

to achieve the possibilities

of the self.

Helping the weak,

caring for the sick, elderly, children,

smiling, saying hi, and

lifting agony from people’s lives

all these are ways

so choose a way.

----------

Interfaith poetry

I firmly believe interfaith poetry can enhance our community's social fabric through words of sincere feelings and emotion. Interfaith poets have the potential to relate and connect to each other to find ways to strengthen the coherence of our social bonds.

Through writing and organizing events whenever possible, poets can promote interactions within the community. This interaction strengthens our social bonds and creates deeply personal relationships.

I believe interfaith poets can bring the community together in an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation to enjoy life and to share the values of their faiths.

Let the enlightenment from diverse interfaith voices emerge for the goodness of our well-being. With voices of interfaith poets, a lot can be achieved. I am certain that poets will find themselves repeated and echoed by fellow poets because we are one regardless of which faith we belong to.

Dr. A.Y. Lafi is a published poet, educator, physicist, and engineer who worked for 25 years for Oregon State University, General Electric, Shaw Power Group, Chicago Bridge & Iron, and Westinghouse. His writings have appeared in a variety of publications nationally and internationally.

