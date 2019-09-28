With Spooktober just a month away, monsters and malevolent spirits will soon be wandering the streets to extort candy from the locals. If no candy is given, the spirits may threaten mischief upon the householder and their loved ones, playing a malicious or, more often, harmless trick on them. Though this specific tradition may be directly related to an ancient Celtic festival, the concept of giving offerings to spirits is not unique to our European ancestors.
Within Buddhist cosmology, there are traditionally six realms of existence one may be reborn into after the end of their current life. These are the realms of gods, demi-gods, humans, animals, hell beings, and hungry ghosts. The last of these are also known as preta in Sanskrit and differ quite a bit from the pasty white apparitions appearing in cartoons and paranormal television shows.
Preta have an insatiable desire for food and drink, being commonly depicted as beings with large stomachs but tiny mouths and throats, making them unable to consume things in large quantities. Having accumulated immense negative karma due to their misdeeds in any number of past lives, these beings spend their days feeding on scraps offered to them by those in the higher realms, like costumed children receiving candy from generous adults on Halloween.
Unlike our contemporary goblins and ghouls, the preta will not haunt you for failing to assist them. They do not have the ability to knock items off your shelves or send a cold chill down your spine. Most are regretful of what they have done and seek to atone for it, if only to avoid a similar fate in the next life.
The Petavatthu, a Buddhist scripture full of stories about hungry ghosts, tells of a deer hunter who relentlessly pursued his prey day and night. After being advised by a friend to stop, the hunter compromised and only hunted deer during the day. In his ghostly form, he was thus showered with pleasures during the day but eaten by dogs each night. Seeing the wisdom in his friend’s advice, the hunter lamented that he had not mimicked those virtuous people who refrain from the act of killing, so that his present circumstance could have been avoided.
For Buddhists, even these states of immense suffering, like that of the hunter, are thought to be temporary, as the preta will eventually be reborn into another one of the six realms. It is advised in similar texts that one should then make offerings to the hungry ghosts not to stay their potential wrath, but out of genuine compassion and empathy. The realm of the preta is one that any person might find themselves in. Some believe that this realm is not any place, but a state of mind one enters when they make a habit out of jealousy and greed. To avoid entering that state of mind oneself, it is instead advised to help feed, clothe, and quench the thirst of these ghosts so that others might do the same for us and make our pains easier to bear.
Far from the horrors that go bump in the night, the preta, though ghostly, can serve as somber reminders to cultivate compassion for others during a time that is traditionally meant for a mixture of merriment and fear. When the kid in the sheet comes to your door, consider the predicament of the preta and set aside some candy for those unable to fend for themselves during the holidays. In doing so, you might make the life of a ghost, or a person, a bit easier this Halloween.