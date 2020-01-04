Interfaith Voices: Shamanism and what it means to know thy self

By focusing our attention on this world, all of us together — and I mean every person, every animal, plant, mineral and energetic spirit — forms an image we call this world regardless of our perspective.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An image my teacher used was of a ring which we all come with that we link together with one another to form our particular point of view in cooperation with the whole.

Shamans know this because they see that it is so. Yet Shamans are aware of another ring that we each have which is capable of connecting to other entire worlds, worlds as complete and demanding as this one.

To “know thy self” for a Shaman is to activate this other ring or channel as it were, to new possibilities. In order to activate this link, one simply becomes aware of a state of being that lies naturally between conked-out deep sleep and full waking awareness. It is commonly known as the hypnogogic state found before fully falling asleep or fully awakening.

Now surely many of us have lain awake at night running scenarios of how the world might be or what we need to do tomorrow. Have you counted sheep? Well right at your beck and call is the possibility of travel into your imagination in a conscious enough way to act intentionally and to remember what you are doing.