The essence of spirituality is to positively transform an individual’s thoughts, emotions, and physical adoptions leading to something more significant and fulfilling. In this regard, traditional monotheistic scholars dictate substantial portions of their scholarship to the subject of self-purification. In the end, it’s been proposed, what’s the purpose of human intellectualism (the gift of thought and contemplation) if it hasn’t been used for something deeper and saintlier?
Modern psychology encompasses human cognition, affect, and behavior. These three imperatives (arguably) are the ethos of the human experience, and are deeply connected to the traditional Abrahamic methodologies when speaking on the subject of self-purification: “Certainly, the one who works towards bettering/purifying their own soul has succeeded."
According to a tradition within the Semitic languages (on spiritual contemplation), a five-step sequence has been introduced and explained as:
1. Al-Haajis: A fleeting thought quick to enter into consciousness and quick to exit.
2. Al-Khaatir: A thought that arrives into the mind which the individual desires to meditate over.
3. Hadith an-Nafs: An internal dialogue, where a thought is reflected on in depth.
4. Al-Hamm: A motivation to act, where a thought development has wedged into a person’s motivation or emotional state.
5. Al-’Azm: A firm resolve to implement an action.
Our thoughts are the deepest interface we have with the dimension of the “self-essence” (which some prefer to define as the “spirit” or “soul”). This is because our contemplations exist beyond the material world. Although we can detect when a person is involved with thought, we are unable to tangibly perceive the definite content of their thought.
Deliberations (thoughts), in their essence, carry value and content. Therefore, while electroencephalography (EEG) can quantify the neural interests associated with thinking (it can graph the typical energy of thinking), we are unable to observe the actual content of the thought. From this viewpoint, thinking is a metaphysical development that transports us outside the boundaries of the material world.
In this regard, it is a tragedy that many have lost touch with self-reflection and realization, consequently losing the opportunity for finding the hidden treasures that lie in wait within all of us. Maybe our ancestors spoke truth when they used to remind us of the importance of meditation. As anthropological remarks proclaim, introspection (meditation) has been found to have deep positive effects on the self and can help to overpower emotional, psychological, and physical disarrays (comprising of depression, substance abuse, hypertension, and many more). One might argue that our age's preoccupation with gadgets has, potentially, distracted many from the encrypted inspiration, intuition, and self-awareness that our minds were devised to conduct.
In our age, it is paramount we turn our focus inward. Consciousness and contemplation may potentially unlock our/your spiritual ornaments. These two influences characterize some of the supreme marvels of life. Through contemplation and reflection we give value to value. Our thoughts and realizations are comparable to the study of architecture. As roadways enable the living to navigate, similarly our spiritual insights assist comprehension: allowing us to give meaning to meaning.