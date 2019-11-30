* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alice H. Rampton is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She co-directs a nonprofit for Ukrainian children through Corvallis Sister Cities Association, volunteers with the Benton County Historical Museum, and has co-authored a book for grieving parents. She and Mark Rampton are the parents of seven children.