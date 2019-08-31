Our world is in the midst of not just an ecological crisis, but a spiritual crisis.
Suffering, hate and helplessness continue to devastate our global community. Our world’s most pressing problems require a call for greater self-awareness, resiliency, self-understanding, equanimity, empathy, and concern for others.
These needs, however, conflict with an increasingly materialistic and individualistic culture that encourages self-absorption and self-centeredness. Too many world religions have abandoned the call for universal world peace and love rooted in their sacred texts. Worshippers pray to God, a man in the sky. They are told that life’s answers and everything they need is outside them.
The Quaker faith, however, offers a way that directs individuals to discover the eternal Internal Light that shines.
Quakers, those of us who are members of the Religious Society of Friends, commonly refer to ourselves as Friends.
I attend the Corvallis Friends Meeting, an unprogrammed meeting, with no hierarchy or leader. Instead, in an egalitarian fashion, any individual may be moved to minister, speaking and sharing the Light from within them as a means of reaching the light within others. We sit and worship in silence and listen, expectantly awaiting what Robert Lawrence Smith describes as the “still, small voice of God within us,” interrupted occasionally by the ministry of Friends. In silence we discern the Truth at the center of our beings.
We believe there is a part of God, and that of which is good — a seed of the divine, an inner light of truth — that lives within each of us, Quakers and non-Quakers, alike. That which is of God within each of us is connected just as all the leaves on the hundreds of branches of a tree are connected by one tree trunk.
Friends have no answers that are proscriptive and divorced from the unfolding of truth within each person; we have queries. Through contemplative silence, we discern Truth.
There is no creed or doctrine to declare. This may explain why the Corvallis Friends Meeting is attended by individuals who identify as Christians, Jews, Atheists and Buddhists, among others. We are connected by our conviction that we are interconnected. We come together in silence to experience that divine spark that guides us all “toward the best in ourselves – toward God.”
Where others may believe their way is the only way, Friends share an ecumenical worldview that celebrates the Truth at the heart of all world faiths. Those who do not practice or believe as we may believe are not lost or misguided. Although Quakerism is rooted in Christianity (George Fox, the founder of Quakerism, proclaimed the original simplicity of Christianity), Quaker faith and practice are more aligned with the convictions and principles of Sufism (Islam) and Buddhism than the evangelical Christian. We worship IT and are guided by IT (Inner Teacher) to live in the Light in spirit and service. Our faith, rooted in seeking Truth and practicing love, reinforces the original simplicity at the heart of most world faiths.
Quakerism is concerned less with doctrine and creed, and more with a pragmatic faith and spirituality rooted in “its mysticism (reaching within for truth) and its activism (reaching out to others).”
More than silence, our faith demands action.
We achieve peace by losing our self in service to others. We rise from silence to alleviate suffering and social injustice. We realize there is no “other.” Inner peace demands we defend that piece of God shining within all.