Interfaith voices: Physical distancing and social connections

A significant proportion of Jewish religious observance is designed intentionally to bring individuals together. For example, there are prayers and rituals that can only be read or performed in the presence of a minyan, a quorum of ten or more adult Jews. These include not only central elements of regular worship services, such as reading aloud from the Torah scroll, but also life cycle rituals like funerals.

As the Rabbi of my community, making the choice to suspend all congregational gatherings of every kind has been painful but clear. We do not tolerate even the possibility that lives may be put at risk as a result of Jewish religious observance. And yet, interpersonal and communal relationships are where Judaism happens. It's not that ten people are really required to read from the Torah – a person can open up a book and study at any time. It's that reading our sacred texts aloud in community transforms that act into one of religious devotion, and transforms the relationship between readers and listeners into one of common valuation and shared understanding. Connecting with one another is how we experience the sacred – it's how we lift up the ordinary and find in it a sense of meaning and purpose.

So my message to my community and to you is this: practice both physical distancing and social connection.

It is absolutely essential that we make the responsible decision to stay home as much as possible, and take all possible precautions when we do need to go out. And at the same time, this experience of global pandemic is going to be hard for everyone. We need each other. We must find ways to connect socially with others even when physical presence is impossible. So call someone, video chat someone, call out to your neighbor over your fence. Do not allow the spiritual bonds that bind us to be severed, no matter what.

Rabbi Phil Bressler was ordained in June 2018 by the Rabbinical School of Hebrew College in Boston, where he also earned his MA in Jewish Studies. He serves as the rabbi of Beit Am-Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish Community, located in Corvallis.

