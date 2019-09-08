Interfaith. What does it mean to you? Perhaps it’s learning about different faith traditions. Maybe it’s worshipping in different churches or synagogues, mosques, temples, or shrines. For me it’s meant a lifetime of doing both as well as discovering what faith traditions hold in common; what we value as important. In short, what do virtually all faiths agree on?
In my experience there are three moral imperatives in all religions: love for people, especially children; compassion for others, particularly for those who most need our help; and care for our mutual home, the Earth.
It is these two loves, for children and for the world, as well as the call to be compassionate, that so many people of faith share that drew me and First United Methodist Church in Corvallis to membership in the Corvallis Interfaith Climate Justice Committee (ICJC) more than three years ago. And it is love for children, creation and the most vulnerable among us that has prompted the ICJC to become an active part of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance early this summer.
Members of the ICJC are people of faith who trust what climate scientists are telling us about the earth. We are also concerned that droughts, storms, wildfires, and other signs of climate change disproportionally affect the young and the poor.
Our children and grandchildren also believe what climate science says will happen if humans don’t change our way of living on the earth. Teenagers are fearful that in a few years the birds and mammals, the wildflowers and forests they treasure will be rare for their children. “If we even live long enough to have children,” they said.
That’s why they will be part of the Global Climate Strike. Called by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people all over the world, including Corvallis, are mobilizing to make the message clear to everyone that we cannot continue with “business as usual.” They are calling on local governments to make the climate a priority in all their decisions. Greta tells us, “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.”
I’m not a climate scientist, but I am an avid gardener. I’ve been vegetable gardening for nearly 45 years, and I’ve noticed that the seasons have been getting both warmer and more undependable. So, when the scientists say that the climate itself has changed, I believe them. And when the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says our actions have produced the problem and need to change drastically in order to prevent the world tipping into chaos, I not only believe them, I’m also acting. I’m supporting the students who are striking. I’ll join the people who are changing our way of living, so that the young people will have a world worth living in.
The high school students will be striking on Sept. 20. From then until Sept. 27, there will be events all over Corvallis highlighting ways to eat, get around town, shop, bank, and live in a more Earth-friendly manner. There will be movies to see that will inspire us to make loving changes. On Sept. 27 there will be a communitywide march to and rally at Riverfront Park where we can enjoy street theater, hear speakers, and sign a declaration to be delivered to City Hall. Check out https://corvallisclimateaction.weebly.com