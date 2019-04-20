* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Rev. Dr. Brandon Lewis is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) currently serving as pastor of United Presbyterian Church in Albany. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Hillary, and their three boys call North Albany home.