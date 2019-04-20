Bunnies and baskets, eggs and chocolate, lilies and pastel colors — these are the things of Easter. Foolish as it may seem, there’s one more thing associated with Easter — the empty tomb of Jesus Christ. After centuries of attempting to grasp it and explain it, at the end of the day even the most seasoned and educated Christian must simply stand in awe. As a longtime Jesus follower, even I can laugh at the foolishness of the empty tomb. And I’m thankful for a God that does foolish things.
We are near the end of what worldwide Christians historically recognize as Holy Week, when we ponder and celebrate the last days of Jesus Christ — his betrayal, trial, death, and resurrection. We keep telling the story because the story keeps telling us that we’re made to need each other in the highs and the lows of life. We might as well call it Foolish Week, but there’s no better expression of the story than gathering in the thrill of Palm Sunday, in the tension of Maundy Thursday, at the cross on Good Friday, in the darkness of Holy Saturday, and in laughter outside the empty tomb on Easter. As Jesus’ life culminates in these final days, we see how in the eyes of the world, Jesus was a fool. He didn’t abide by the rules of his day, and the people he associated with were shunned by society. An empire saw his foolishness as a threat, and empires still do. In too many theologies and traditions, Jesus is valued more for the blood in his veins than either the sacred words in his heart or the life-giving views in his mind. And I’m thankful for the foolishness of Jesus’ whole life.
Author Louis L’Amour says, “There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning.” Just when we think things are done, the foolishness of Easter hits reset. While on the cross Jesus didn’t say, “I am finished.” He said, “It is finished.” Jesus was just getting started.
And so despite its faults, failures, and futility, Christ’s church gets to start all over again. Easter renews the church’s invitation to follow the words and ways of Jesus, together in a shared-life infused with God’s Spirit, as a demonstration of God’s holy foolishness right here and now. And I’m thankful that God is still up to foolish things.
Mary Magdalene was the first person to speak of this new beginning made by God’s foolishness. It comes after the resurrected Jesus tells her, “Don’t hold onto me.” Too often we’d rather keep Jesus where we are than let him take us where he is going. After all, we may end up looking foolish. Easter, though, invites us to let go of the way things were before so we can follow Jesus in making things the way they ought to be. And I’m thankful for an empty tomb that compels us to be fools for Jesus Christ.
Foolish Easter beginnings are upon us. Easter is about once again listening to women proclaim the resurrection. Easter is about rejecting the oppressive ways of empire for God’s restorative ways of grace. Easter is about joy for the lowly and acceptance for the rejected. Easter means that the worst thing the world inflicts is never the last thing. Of all things, it’s the foolishness of an empty tomb that says Jesus isn’t finished with any of this or any of us. And I’m thankful that God, often in a foolish way, always gets the last laugh.