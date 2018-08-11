Beatrice Rose is a Certified Music-thanatologist and a Certified Therapeutic Harp Practitioner. She is retired from Strings of Compassion, the music-thanatology practice of PeaceHealth hospitals and Hospice of Sacred Heart. Through ArtsCare, which promotes the joining of art and music in health care settings, she currently serves patients of Lumina Hospice. She lives on a farm in Alpine with her husband and four mini-horses. For more stories from music-thanatologists read “From Behind the Harp” by Jane Franz and Sandy LaForge.