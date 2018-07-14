At the invitation of one of my students, I agreed to be the "non-Christian" participant in an OSU Veritas forum on the question "Does Science End Religious Belief?" The goal of these forums is to facilitate a constructive dialogue between a Christian and non-Christian on a particular topic with questions from the audience. Since the Baha'i Faith teaches that we should "consort with the followers all of religions in a spirit of friendliness and fellowship," I was happy to participate.
My intention here is not to describe the forum itself (the video is found at http://www.veritas.org/science-end-religious-belief/), but rather to recount an unexpected outcome. The day after the forum, a Christian colleague of mine who had attended emailed me saying he enjoyed the forum and had some questions he would like to discuss with me. His email was very courteous (and even cautious) about the subject of religion and was very sensitive to our differences in religious belief.
My colleague's caution in bringing up religion is understandable, given that religion is one of the topics generally advised against discussing at work, the dinner table, or perhaps anywhere else. While the wisdom behind this avoidance is easily understood, upon reflection, it may strike us as a bit odd. We eagerly share mundane details of our lives through social media and in casual conversation, often with volumes of equally mundane feedback from our friends. Wouldn't it seem we should be at least as eager to share with others the fundamental beliefs that are most dear to us? Shouldn't we be excited to discuss how these beliefs translate into action in our everyday lives and how they can transform our families, communities, and society? While there is value in small talk over nonthreatening, trivial matters — namely that it can build a sense of comfort and trust among people — perhaps we should not be so hesitant to take these initial conversations further.
The Baha'i teachings encourage us to spend time with others "engaging in meaningful conversation and weaving bonds of affection and solidarity." Such discourse enables everyone to discuss the world around us and "participate in a collective effort to transform it." It seems that our society needs, but often avoids, to learn about how discourse of this nature can contribute to the betterment of society and an ever-advancing civilization.
So back to my colleague. After our initial exchange, we met to discuss his questions and some other topics. We both enjoyed it sufficiently that we have been meeting somewhat regularly for the past two years for lunch, "meaningful conversation," reading of the Bible, and even a bit of less-than-meaningful conversation (that's still OK, by the way). Over time, we've both grown more comfortable offering frank and open comments, asking challenging questions, and even respectfully accepting disagreement with each other. My colleague, who I now call my friend, has commented often that our conversations have made him rethink his own beliefs and consider points of view he hadn't previously considered, and that they have ultimately made him a better Christian. From my side, I now have a better understanding of Christian beliefs and how the Bible relates to Baha'i teachings.
The trust and comfort we've built with each other during this process is such that we can now discuss the previously taboo topic of religion as easily as we discuss local sports or the weather. More importantly, these ongoing "meaningful conversations" have given each of us a new friend, and perhaps such friendships, based on mutual respect and understanding and rooted in shared spiritual aspirations, are a fundamental part of what religion is all about.
