For many people today, the phrase “sending thoughts and prayers” has become a meaningless cliché. Christian Scientists’ annual meeting offered the view that it doesn’t have to be that way.
In early June, members of the Church of Christ, Scientist, gathered at the denomination’s headquarters in Boston and via live video streaming worldwide, including in Albany and Corvallis, to hear and share experiences that showed how powerful prayer rooted in love can be in people’s lives — and the progress and healing this can bring in a troubled world.
The meeting’s theme was from the New Testament: “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.”
“We need to not just talk the talk, but to walk the walk by taking responsibility for how we act toward one another, so that we really are going to let Spirit, actual love for one another, animate us,” said a member of the church’s board of directors, Scott Preller.
The denomination’s five-member board recently completed 17 regional meetings with church members in the United States and Europe. More meetings are planned this year, including one in the Portland area this November. The board said it wanted to meet face to face with as many members as possible, to listen and talk.
In reporting back to members, they spoke frankly of difficult issues facing the church, as well as other Christian denominations and society at large. But they noted that they also found a “new vitality, a deepening of engagement with core values,” and what they called a new energy and willingness of members to work together “to be a force for good in the world.”
According to this year’s board chair, Robin Hoagland, “We’ve seen again and again that it’s actual spiritual living and genuine love that matter most. We heard so much from members about the healing of debilitating or incurable conditions, which is a natural consequence when we’re feeling the reality of spirit, the love of God, at hand.”
One report cited a paper on Christian Scientists’ practice given at an international academic conference on religion and healing. “What are objective scholars to make of experiences such as these?” the paper asked, addressing the skepticism many feel regarding spiritual healing in an age of technological advancement.
The paper acknowledged that the practice of Christian healing can’t be approached “dogmatically or blindly … It isn’t a decision Christian Scientists would impose on others.” Yet “Christian Scientists’ experiences of healing … may have something to teach us all” about the deepest “sources of healing in people’s lives” and “our common humanity and spiritual core.”
The Church of Christ, Scientist, founded by Mary Baker Eddy in 1879, has branches in some 65 countries. Members of the denomination come from a wide range of backgrounds and all walks of life. “Unselfed love is the heart of church,” said director Rich Evans. “It reignites in us the teachings of the master Christian, Christ Jesus, to love God and all humanity.”
As a report at a workshop related to the meeting described — referring to the healing of a homeless addict — church becomes “a place of light” when the congregation lives the love that God is expressing.
Christian Scientists in Albany and Corvallis strive to live this same healing love and have an active ministry at the Oak Creek Correctional Facility. Their Reading Rooms offer a quiet space for the public where anyone can come during the week to pray or learn about Christian Science.