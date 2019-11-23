I recently heard a presentation from the Air Force’s first female Thunderbird pilot (the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s equivalent to the Navy’s Blue Angels).
Among the many impactful stories she shared, one particular episode has resonated with me since then. She recounted how her team, while flying in a very tight formation with wing tips less than three feet from each other, encountered some heavy turbulence. She promptly broke formation and veered away from the others to avoid clipping their wing tips and possibly crashing.
When she explained her actions and rationale to one of her teammates at the next day’s debriefing, he divulged their technique for dealing with turbulence. He said “when you encounter turbulence, loosen your grip on the control stick.” While she trusted her teammate’s experience, skill, and wisdom, his advice to “loosen her grip” was quite the opposite of her fight-or-flight instinct, which called for either tightening her grip or bailing out altogether.
When the team encountered turbulence on their next flight, she, in a leap of faith, resisted her instincts, trusted her teammate, and calmly loosened her grip. The team maintained their formation, rode out the turbulence, and lived to tell the tale.
The metaphor of “loosening your grip through turbulence” as a strategy for dealing with life’s turbulence was not lost on me, as I vividly recalled some turbulence in my own life. I, like many others in difficult or traumatic situations, felt the fight-or-flight instinct to either exert excessive control over the situation (tightening the grip) or avoid the situation altogether (bailing out). “Loosening the grip," however, seems to be the more helpful approach in circumstances that we simply cannot control and are too important for us to just avoid. For me, this concept resonates in the Bahá'í principles of trusting in God, detachment, and radiant acquiescence.
Bahá’u’lláh, the Prophet-Founder of the Bahá'í Faith, counsels us in this regard: “Let nothing grieve thee. Place thy trust in God. He is with thee at all times … Trust in Him and commit thine affairs to the hand of omnipotence. Verily, His vision transcendeth thine and He desires for thee that which the mind hath not conceived. … then be content with what We have ordained for thy sake, for this is that which profiteth thee, if therewith thou dost content thyself.”
Trusting in God requires our acceptance that God knows what is best for us. When we try to exert excessive control over a situation, we are, in a sense, asserting that we in fact know best. We should certainly take determined and decisive action in our lives, but ultimately we arrive at a point where we must leave our affairs in God’s hands.
Placing our trust in God and acknowledging His superior knowledge require that we detach ourselves from the results of our actions. Make no mistake, action on our part is required for us to receive any Divine confirmations, and inaction can be just as harmful as excessive control. The input is up to us; the outcome up to God.
Our attitude in accepting God’s Will is not one of apathy or indifference, but rather of "radiant acquiescence," whereby we consciously accept it in a spirit of joy and radiance, knowing it is ultimately better for us than anything we could have devised for ourselves!
So remember, the next time you find yourself flying a Thunderbird and encounter turbulence, or just find yourself navigating through the turbulence of life, resist your urge to tighten up or bail out, and calmly loosen your grip.