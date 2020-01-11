Interfaith Voices: Interreligious discussions require civility, openness

So, this brings me to my first piece of advice when entering an interreligious discussion: Never assume someone’s beliefs or stances. Instead, use the opportunity to ask their stances and be prepared for a lot of "I don’t know." It is OK to not know. This does not make you or the other person weak-minded. What you have just stumbled upon is the other person’s starting point for seeking answers.

How can we stop making assumptions? This leads to my second piece of advice: Use radical empathy. Why radical? In order to combat our tendency to assume characteristics about the other, we need to have a vested interest in the other person’s perspective. Even if we do not agree, at the least this needs to come from a place of respect for the other as a human being. It is not enough to listen to where the other person is coming — it is also important to place ourselves in their situation to the best of our ability.