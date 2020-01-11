Interfaith Voices: Interreligious discussions require civility, openness

I grew up in a home where “good table manners” meant that politics and religion were off-limits topics. I don’t think these good manners have ever led to a better understanding of either topic. I firmly believe that being taught to avoid talking about politics and religion has led to a lack of understanding of both.
Having devoted much time over the past two years to the work of creating civil discourse, my experience has taught that while these topics are indeed complicated to discuss, there can be a natural beauty in the process. I have learned that a civil conversation about politics or religion requires a sincere effort on everyone’s part to agree upon and use some basic practices.
The complex ideas found in politics and religion have been transformed from ideas into personal identifiers. Much like age, eye color and height, many people use particular aspects of these ideas to form a picture of the person to whom they are speaking. Unfortunately, this is a very hard obstacle to overcome because these unbridled judgments or labels may occur within seconds of talking to a person.
This "labeling" of people is a dangerous mental shortcut because it uses our judgments and limits our ability to actually hear a person’s perspective. Instead we listen to what our brain has already formed to fill in the gaps of what we haven’t heard yet.
I am a Catholic. I may share common symbols as another Catholic, but it would be absurd to say that I am exactly like the other 1.2 billion Catholics on the planet. Still, many people will use such labels to assume heavy similarities.
So, this brings me to my first piece of advice when entering an interreligious discussion: Never assume someone’s beliefs or stances. Instead, use the opportunity to ask their stances and be prepared for a lot of "I don’t know." It is OK to not know. This does not make you or the other person weak-minded. What you have just stumbled upon is the other person’s starting point for seeking answers.
How can we stop making assumptions? This leads to my second piece of advice: Use radical empathy. Why radical? In order to combat our tendency to assume characteristics about the other, we need to have a vested interest in the other person’s perspective. Even if we do not agree, at the least this needs to come from a place of respect for the other as a human being. It is not enough to listen to where the other person is coming — it is also important to place ourselves in their situation to the best of our ability.
Then comes a third piece of advice: Use Intellectual humility. Make the goal of your discussion to learn something new. Intellectual humility will address the tendency to turn the discussion into a zero-sum game. Make it a point to cut off any discussion that puts you or the other into a win-lose situation. The point can never be to show how you are superior or how they are wrong. It is collective knowledge that will help you both. If the goal is to learn, than learn!
The last piece of advice is to breathe deeply. What you are doing is not easy and will also take your best effort. Understand that it might be a bit rough in the beginning — there will be frustrations and hiccups. Don’t worry. The more you engage in these dialogues, the more they will come naturally and with ease.
Anthony Lusardi is a senior pursuing a degree in Communication and Statistics at OSU. He is also the current president of Oregon State University’s BridgeUSA chapter and a founding member of its sister chapter, LBCC's Civil Discourse Club. When he is not running meetings he likes to run 5Ks, brew beer and work on data analytics.