The Rev. Barbara Nixon, who recently retired from parish ministry at Corvallis' First United Methodist Church, deserves a big “shout out” for all she did and will continue to do organizing these “Interfaith Voices” articles.
This is no small task. She makes sure the column gets filled each week and there’s a variety of voices representing faith groups and churches in our towns.
Barbara deserves another “shout out” for setting aside time for interfaith writers to speak at her church. In May, I had this privilege and was made to feel right at home. In email exchanges beforehand, Barbara mentioned she’d learned Christian Scientists sometimes refer to God as our “Father-Mother.” She arranged to have the Lord’s Prayer recited on the Sunday I spoke, just as it’s prayed in at Christian Science churches. Each line of the prayer Christ Jesus taught is interspersed with a spiritual sense of the prayer’s meaning and significance. It begins,
“Our Father which art in heaven,
Our Father-Mother God, all-harmonious, ...'
Barbara is an excellent communicator. She explained what was involved in giving the talk and helped me know what to expect.
When preparing the talk, I couldn’t help but think of my encounter years ago with a Methodist church community upstate New York, where my husband and I once published weekly newspapers. We got to know people in that church and their inspiring minister. At a Bible study class, my husband began to understand for the first time that as the Son of God, Jesus was not only the Savior, but a spiritual teacher and healer whose pure example was to be followed in daily life. Since neither my husband nor I had gone to church as youngsters, this was news to us. You might say it was the “good news,” encouraging us to learn more. Life became simpler and more satisfying as we studied the Bible and attended church services.
Our spiritual growth blossomed, thanks to that dear church and others in the community. One person suggested a visit to the local Christian Science church. Spiritual healings — present-day experiences of God’s love and healing power — began to take place then, and they haven’t stopped since.
For example, through prayer I stopped drinking and taking drugs. My husband was healed of frequent headaches. I prayed for a friend’s daughter, who was unhappy about an upcoming dental procedure. The procedure wound up being canceled — much to everyone’s surprise — and that dental problem disappeared.
Speaking at our local Methodist church in May was a heartwarming adventure. Members present were interested to learn that my church’s founder, Mary Baker Eddy, had a strong sense of God as Love — with a capital “L.” I shared Eddy’s take on Psalm 23, read with “Divine Love” substituting as His name:
“[Divine Love] is my shepherd; I shall not want.
[Love] maketh me to lie down in green pastures: [Love] leadeth me beside the still waters.
[Love] restoreth my soul [spiritual sense]: [Love] leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for [Love] is with me; [Love’s] rod and [Love’s] staff they comfort me.
[Love] prepareth a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: [Love] anointeth my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house [the consciousness] of [Love] forever.”
Sharing this with members of the Corvallis Methodist church helped me appreciate, once more, how meaningful interfaith connections can be. We are learning from each other and, as a result, we are growing spiritually. This spiritual growth follows us all the days of our life.