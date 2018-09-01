If we believe Jesus is who he said he is, then we are challenged to follow his lead. After Jesus washed the feet of the disciples he said, “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.” (John 13:15.)
He didn’t say it would be easy. Among the disciples Jesus served that day was Judas, the one who would betray him. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a long time since I’ve gone as far as washing someone else’s feet. How much more would it cost me to serve with the knowledge that my act of kindness would be returned in such a way? Yet Jesus in all his vast wisdom did not hesitate.
As of last year’s statistics, 274 children in Linn and Benton counties were living in foster care. Approximately 1,261 students in our community are homeless. Many others are close to toppling into the system due to abuse, parental addictions, and other life-altering hardships. Our community includes children who deal each day with mental illness, poverty, and hunger.
For those in the faith community, these numbers must mean more than troubling statistics. These numbers should represent precious children and people we are called to love and serve. These numbers mean we have a job to do, a calling that should unite us as a community.
Our draw toward service is both by command and design. Often, a simple act of kindness brightens and blesses the giver far more than the one who receives. Paul reminds us of this in his letter to the Philippians: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:3-5.)
Last year, I had the opportunity to observe Benton County Drug Court. There, I found myself in awe of the changed lives. I watched a man graduate and listened to his family speak about who he was becoming and how his choice to be clean and sober was blessing his children. I found myself encouraged and renewed by this man’s strength and hard work. But how are we, as a community, encouraging those who are taking the grueling path to recovery? Is this something God is calling you to? Do you have an idea that could support families and parents who are building their lives back up again?
Our children need good educations, but before they can focus on school and homework, they must have their basic needs met. It’s easy to look past the problems, assuming the children in our community will be well-fed and warm this winter. Unfortunately, that isn’t true for all of them. Many rack up excessive absences due to family struggles, or come home to cold houses, or no home at all.
As followers of Jesus, we must remove our blinders and see the trials facing our next generation. There’s a place for all of us to serve. You may not be able to become a foster parent, but maybe you can supply clothes for children coming into care, organize a launch basket for a youth aging out of the system, or provide a gift card for foster families to purchase needed items. Check out EveryChild.org for ways to get involved.
If Jesus could wash the feet of the disciple who would betray him, shouldn't it be a simple matter for us to choose to serve the young and fragile among us?