Interfaith Voices: Hope for new year can be found in faith

If doubts linger, there’s Jesus’ reassurance in Luke: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” Jesus was referring to the kingdom of heaven, which Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, describes (in part) as “the reign of harmony” and “the atmosphere of Spirit.”

There are hundreds more messages of hope, comfort and healing from Scripture I could include.

I was also struck by a recent movie, “The Best of Enemies,” which speaks to the power of Spirit to change people in dramatic ways. Based on a true story about what has been called “the racially charged summer of 1971,” African-American civil rights activist Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, a Klu Klux Klan leader, faced off in their home town of Durham, North Carolina, when they were appointed as co-chairs of a series of meetings aimed at reducing school violence and peacefully desegregating schools. Initially hating each other, they eventually found common ground, working together to improve the city’s school system. And, believe it or not, they became good friends. Yes, good friends!