I believe that God’s love appeals to all of us — that it is not confined to a certain age or amount of knowledge. Little ones may not know the benefits of knowing God, but all are able to partake of God’s blessings and learn of His love, one step at a time.
From the earliest ages, Christian Scientists learn to pray as Christ Jesus taught. The Lord’s Prayer and the Sermon on the Mount are among the first lessons in Sunday School. I find that these lessons on how to live and how to pray never get old. They still teach me about the great love of God, even in the simplest ways. They show me what it means to be made in the image of God, and how to look for this image in others — through qualities like gentleness, humility, patience, and innocence.
Being a parent has given me countless opportunities to pray to see both myself and my children as children of the same Father-Mother God, made in God’s image and naturally reflecting God’s nature. (Christian Scientists use “Mother” as another name for God, to acknowledge that God’s nature also includes mothering qualities like comfort, gentleness, and unconditional love.)
When our daughter was in grade school, she was upset about something to the point that she was on the floor at home kicking in a temper tantrum. Instead of reacting to what was before my eyes, I prayed to see her in God’s image. What I ended up seeing instead of a cranky child, was God’s great love for her. This love became so palpable to me that all I had to say was, “Don’t do that to yourself,” and she immediately stopped her tantrum, got up and walked to me saying, “I’m sorry Mom.” That was the end of the tantrum. God’s love for His little one was proven to be supreme.
I feel that this lesson expands more broadly, too, to all of God’s “little ones”, big and small. I trust and pray for God to help me help others by looking for the image of God in them, and recognizing the great love that God has for every single one of us. Christian Scientists understand this spiritual recognition of God’s omnipresent, omnipotent love for His beloved creation to be the basis for healing. The founder of my church, Mary Baker Eddy, felt that such a recognition was based on divine law, or truth, which she wrote about in her book, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures. Throughout the book she writes about the importance of understanding God as love, as the Bible brings out. For instance, she shows how powerful it is to use the word “love” for God in the 23rd Psalm (from p. 578). I share it with you here.
PSALM XXIII
[Divine love] is my shepherd; I shall not want.
[Love] maketh me to lie down in green pastures: [love] leadeth me beside the still waters.
[Love] restoreth my soul [spiritual sense]: [love] leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for [love] is with me; [love's] rod and [love's] staff they comfort me.
[Love] prepareth a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: [love] anointeth my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house [the consciousness] of [love] for ever.