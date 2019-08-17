You may have heard that Christians are hypocrites. A common reaction among Christians when this accusation is bandied is to become defensive. “We never said we were perfect!” Perhaps not, but too often we preach at the expense of living as Jesus taught.
Calling yourself a follower of Jesus means more than exchanging gifts in December or hiding eggs in the spring. It is not about dictating for others how they should lead their lives. Following Jesus means confessing our human imperfections and striving to love and live as Jesus taught.
Quoting the prophet Isaiah, Jesus names his purpose in the Gospel of Luke:
"[God] has sent me to preach good news to the poor,
to proclaim release to the prisoners
and recovery of sight to the blind,
to liberate the oppressed,
and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor." (Luke 4:18b-19 CEB)
Later, Jesus teaches that love of God and neighbor are foundational. He illustrates love of neighbor with the parable of the Good Samaritan. In the story, a man crosses cultural boundaries, goes out of his way, and gets his hands dirty caring for another human being. Jesus concludes to the hearer of the story, “Go and do likewise.” (Luke 10:25-37)
To follow Jesus is to go and do likewise: loving our neighbors, standing with the poor, releasing political prisoners, liberating the marginalized and oppressed, as well as proclaiming the year of economic justice.
Unfortunately, somewhere along the way the Christian calling to stand with the poor became to send some canned goods. Too often we are willing to send a check to a charity that helps the poor but we don’t want our comfortable lives disrupted. Facing people who are poor or homeless or oppressed in our neighborhoods or churches makes us uncomfortable. It is so much easier when those who are different from us are invisible.
This is hard work, following Jesus.
We strive to love our neighbors but our discomfort — our fears and heebie-jeebies — sneak up on us. Do not think I’m excluding myself from this challenge. I have a two-bedroom home. I know a couple who lives on the streets. I have never once offered to let them use my spare bedroom. I can justify (rationalize?) why this would be unsustainable and convince myself that it would be a bad idea. Maybe it is a bad idea but are my actions consistent with the gospel?
Last week, I had an opportunity to take a homeless man to lunch. My day was full and I didn’t offer. Was Jesus too busy to feed the 5,000?
I am imperfect. I struggle to concretely love my neighbor with the generosity that Jesus did. Sometimes I am a hypocrite.
This is why church matters. We need a community of others on the same journey of following Jesus. We need others as we grapple with what the most loving action is in every moment. We need others to challenge us to apply the teachings of Jesus in our fragmented and complex world. We need one another as we strive “to do justice, embrace faithful love, and walk humbly” (Micah 6:8 CEB).
Following Jesus is about the journey. It is about striving to align ourselves with the poor, imprisoned, and oppressed. Despite my sometimes hypocrisy, my mistakes, and my human selfishness, I keep trying to reach across cultural boundaries to love my neighbors.
A natural outcome of following Jesus and reaching across boundaries is often discomfort. Hang in there! Reach out anyway. Love your neighbor anyway. Live in that ambiguity for it is a thin space between you and God.