Imagine: 350 people from all over the world living together for seven days in silence on a holy mountain off the grid in Portugal — Monte Sahaja. This land is blessed by a living God-realized master and community of devotees who have found true liberation from their false identities and social conditioning. On this holy ground, there is nothing but peace and joy.
The beauty of such silence is realized when experiencing the miracle of beings moving in complete harmony without needing to speak, make small talk, or share past experiences, even while in line for meals or the toilet. No need for talking to feel a loving bond with those in the sacred process of liberation happening in a field of Supreme grace. In utter amazement and tranquility, feeling enormous gratitude for this heaven on earth, one’s heart opens as the mind quiets. One “feels” rather than “thinks.”
Immersed in the energy of Monte Sahaja in June, I know it’s possible for hundreds of beings to move harmoniously in silence, in unison, like hundreds of ants, radiating sacred stillness, joy, love, and gratitude. The environment, pure and holy. On the mountaintops, requiring a mighty hike, are two exquisite temples, Shiva Temple and Christ Chapel, where devotees bathe in holiness.
Mooji says, “There is a presence, a silence, a stillness which is here by itself. There is no doer of it, no creator of this stillness. It is simply here in you, with you. It is the fragrance of your own self. ... This fragrance of peace, this spaciousness, it is the fragrance of your own being.”
Who is this God-realized sage? Sri Mooji Baba. Mooji grew up in Jamaica and moved to the United Kingdom when 16 to be with his mother. After being an art teacher, Mooji experienced enlightenment through a hands-on blessing and prayer from a Christian mystic; this experience of great peace and love never left him.
He traveled to India to visit RamaKrishna’s ashram after reading The Gospel of RamaKrishna. A series of synchronocities brought Mooji to H.W. Poonjaji, known as Papaji (“beloved papa”). One day Mooji courageously sat near Papaji and asked how to realize God. Papaji said, “You must vanish!” Mooji, filled with rage, left to pack his bags to leave Lucknow, referring to it as Bad Luck Now. Because of extreme heat, he went for a walk to cool down.
In 20 minutes, he looked down at his hands and the rest of his body, eerily feeling no one inside. He had become empty of his person; what remained was love for Papaji, his master to whom he returned, humbly expressing his deep gratitude for this gift. After many years of solitude and marinating in Divine grace, he felt prompted to live at Arunachela, a holy mountain where Ramana Maharishi spent his life in silent meditation. People sensed Mooji’s vibration and a community naturally developed around him.
Our wisdom traditions advocate silent meditation. The obvious examples are Jesus’ 40 days and Buddha’s six years fasting and meditating. Mohammed spent months meditating in caves when experiencing Divine revelations. Lao Tzu, a hermit in latter years, taught being silent in nature reveals the secrets of the universe.
We can discover the Truth of our being and live in peace while caring for our responsibilities in this busy world. Mooji says, “If you give yourself one complete minute of focused presence, to simply stop; even to listen to your heart beating, it will take you out of your head and introduce you to the moment which is complete in itself.” You can experience Mooji on Youtube. Come to meditation on Sundays in Albany.