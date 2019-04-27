The Jewish holiday of Pesach (called Passover in English) is now drawing to a close, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the function and meaning of Passover before an inquisitive interfaith audience.
Passover has its roots in the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, and the story of the Israelites' exodus from slavery in Egypt. Despite enduring nine plagues brought upon the Egyptians, Pharaoh still will not allow the Israelites to go free. Finally, God commands Moses and Aaron to instruct the people to slaughter one lamb for each Israelite household, and to smear some of the blood from it on their doorposts. For the 10th and final plague, God strikes down every firstborn in Egypt, but passes over and spares the Israelite homes that have been properly marked.
The occasion is to be commemorated as an annual festival from that point on. And it is to be accompanied by a week-long Feast of Unleavened Bread, during which all consumption or possession of leaven is prohibited. In the era when the Temple stood in Jerusalem, this commemoration was institutionalized as an annual pesach sacrifice on the same day every year, which was ritually consumed by the family that offered it. The practice of animal sacrifice came to an end, however, with the destruction of the Second Temple by the Romans in the year 70 CE, and observance of Passover in the intervening 2,000 years has changed dramatically.
One of the most important things to understand about Judaism as a faith tradition is that we have a robust theology, philosophy of practice, and set of ethical principles that cannot be understood solely by reading the Bible. Judaism today is Torah by way of centuries of discussion, refinement, and adaptation to changing circumstances. We deeply value the Bible as the foundational text of our tradition, but for us that's not all there is to it.
Once the pesach sacrifice could no longer be offered as it had been in the Temple, the sages of the early first millennium who were the intellectual and religious leaders of the Jewish people (known as the Rabbis) sought to reframe the meaning of Passover and adapt its observance to their new reality. For a people that had lost its political independence and were now subject to the rule of foreign powers, themes of liberation, hope, rebirth, and redemption became paramount.
What developed was the practice of sitting down to a highly ritualized meal called a seder that incorporates many symbolic elements into an embodied recollection of our story. We are commanded to recall the past, in order to clearly see the present. The Passover seder is in many ways a formalized reconstruction and restatement of our Jewish identity. The haggadah, the liturgical guidebook we use at the seder, states:
“In every generation, each of us must see ourselves as if we, ourselves, were redeemed from Egypt, as it is written: You shall tell your child on that day, saying, 'This is what God did for me, when I went free out of Egypt.' (Exodus 13:8) For the Holy One redeemed not only our ancestors, but God delivered us as well.”
This passage encapsulates the essence of Passover as a post-Temple observance. Passover is not simply a commemoration of an important event in our past, but an event in which we participated and in which we continue to participate. We are meant to reexperience the slavery and the redemption that occurs in each day of our lives.