* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marc Andresen was the pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church from 1990 until 2015. In 2018 he received a Doctor of Ministry in Leadership and Global Perspectives, and currently works with Friends of internationals and Cornerstone School of Ministry. Marc and his wife have two adult children, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.