Recently I have found myself thinking a great deal about hope. I have been dealing with severe pain resulting from multiple myeloma (a blood cancer), and subsequent vertebrae compression fractures. In this I have found an acute need for applying “hope” in that the only future I could desire would be one with significantly less pain than my current experience. “I hope this pain goes away soon.”
Part of my musings regarding hope touches on the basis for hope. Why, or how, may I dare to think that my current experience is not what I should expect for the rest of my life? On what basis may I think that a preferable future awaits?
I offer just a couple of thoughts regarding hope and the foundation for hope. What matters regarding hope is, first, the object or person in/on which hope is placed or built. The second key is having a history with this object or person having provided what has been needed in the past. In other words, is there a positive track record which can lead to an assumption that past behaviors or provision will be repeated.
Since this “Interfaith Voices” column provides a space in which we may consider the spiritual aspects of life, I offer a biblical perspective on hope. In the New Testament, 1 Peter 3:15 calls out, “but in your hearts regard Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you;
I am keying on “a reason for the hope” in this verse. I find it interesting that Scripture assumes that there is a REASON for hope. Hope is not wishful or fanciful thinking. Rather, the Bible indicates that there is a reason for hope. Hope is not wishful thinking that lacks reasonable support, but rather is the ability to look forward with some optimism based on substantiated evidence.
“Be prepared to give a reason, or an account...” The obvious implication of this command is that there has been an event or set of events in the past that give REASON for a person to dare to consider the possibility of a future that is better than current circumstances. A person may have hope for the future because they have had an experience in the past that seems repeatable. To say this another way: Hope is the anticipation of a positive future based on the past.
In this "Interfaith Voices" column, we have the opportunity to apply spiritual realities to our understanding of the reasons for hope. I understand that many who read this column do not hold to a world view that includes the possibility of a spiritual realm. All the same I am compelled to introduce the spiritual realm as perhaps the most important arena within which to find hope.
For a person who believes in God, the reality and presence of a Supreme Being becomes the ultimate reason or source for hope. For the Christian, the presence of a hope-giving Supreme Being is most clearly manifested in Jesus, and this Being has the capacity and history of bringing preferable futures to pass. For the follower of Jesus, the reasons for hope are found in both the objective teachings of the Bible regarding the nature of God, and in what we have observed in history and in our contemporaries as we live life believing in God’s ability to give solid reasons to have hope.
Echoing Psalms 146:5: “How blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord his God.”