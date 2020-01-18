Interfaith Voices: Embracing a word to counter an angry world

Some children may have serious anger issues but, when a child is being naughty, they are not trying to vent anger. They are not intending harm. They are pushing the boundaries without malicious intent.

I believe it is possible for goodhearted, concerned adults to choose actions that press for change rather than using so much energy to simply vent our anger. We can choose to be naughty — to break rules and push boundaries without malicious intent.

Jesus was often naughty. He broke rules — like healing on the Sabbath. He pushed the boundaries of his culture by hanging out with outcasts. He misbehaved by challenging the authority of Jewish religious leaders. His intentions and actions were never malicious or harmful. He was a practitioner of what we would call “nonviolent civil disobedience.” This attracted huge numbers of people, even really angry and discouraged ones. A spirit of care and community came through his bold naughtiness.

Granted, when children are being naughty, they are not consciously working for change or social justice as Jesus did. But I think using the word “naughty” to describe this kind of disobedience captures something of the spirit required.